Eminem Takes A Shot At Kanye West And His Cousin On New JID Song

Eminem delivered a new verse on JID's latest EP, and as usual, it generated some controversy for its lyricism.

JID released the "Preluxe" to his highly anticipated fourth album God Does Like Ugly on Friday morning. It is as high-quality as fans have grown to expect from the Dreamville artist. The 4-track EP includes features from 6LACK and Lil Yachty. It also includes a new track with Eminem, who is returning the favor after JID appeared on "Fuel," a standout from Em's latest album, The Death of Slim Shady.

The track is titled "Animals (Pt. I)," and it features the pair delivering high level displays of technical expertise, with winding verses that both clock in at nearly three minutes each. Em takes shots at several people, but the most controversial lyrics in the verse are the ones about Kanye West. "With these magazines, I act out like Ye and his cousin," Em raps about a third of the way through his massive verse.

Of course, that bar is a direct reference to Ye's song "Cousins," where he admits to having an incestuous relationship with his cousin when both of them were younger. "Em is foul for that," wrote one user in response to the line. "What goes through your mind to say this?" asked another. "This is NOT a bar," wrote a third.

JID Eminem "Animals"

Others were more receptive to the verse, with people saying Eminem "left Earth" and "snapped" during his appearance on the new JID EP. Eminem has often been the subject of criticism in recent years. Some fans continue to enjoy his output. Detractors often feel that the legendary MC is punching well below his weight these days. This verse will likely continue to divide opinion, but that has been who Eminem has always been.

As for JID, he will release God Does Like Ugly on August 8. The tracklist has not been revealed yet, but expectations are high regardless, as The Forever Story was among the most acclaimed rap releases of 2022.

