JID Responds To Denzel Curry's Viral Request To Make A Collab Album

Could be joint album of the decade.

Denzel Curry really wants to team up with JID. The two are among the best lyricists of their generation, and Curry think that making a joint album with JID would bolster his skill set. That's what he told Apple Music, at least. "I always look for somebody to challenge [me]," he said back in July. "To make me a better emcee at the end of the day... Steel sharpens steel." Curry wasn't fooling around, either. The Florida rapper went out of his to assert that JID was the only rapper he would consider making a full album with. Luckily for him, the Dreamville superstar is onboard.

Denzel Curry sat down with NFR Podcast on August 5. He not only talked about his latest release, but provided fans with an update on the JID collab. "JID, me and him always had good songs together," he noted. "When I told Apple Music that I was interested in working with him, he instantly called me." The story gets even better. Apparently, JID is just as excited about the prospect of working with Curry as is the other way around. "He just called me," Curry revealed. "He was like, 'At some point, let's do it.' And I was like, 'For sure.'"

JID Will Also Make A Collab Album With Metro Boomin

JID has been a busy man since dropping his acclaimed 2023 album, The Forever Story. The rapper has popped up on numerous albums, most notably Eminem's The Death of Slim Shady. JID appeared on the track "Fuel," and the general consensus was that the Dreamville rapper bested Em. Despite this stance, JID gave a shout out to the Detroit legend on Facebook. "I'm f*cking honored," he posted. "Thank you @eminem u are truly legendary." In addition to his planned joint album with Denzel Curry, JID has also confirmed that he has a collab album with Metro Boomin in the works.