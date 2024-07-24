Please no.

JID’s fourth album, Forever & A Day, has been on the way for almost two years now. JID first announced it in August 2022. After that, JID missed the Fall 2023 window for the first project. He later announced a second project, a joint album with Metro Boomin, was in the works in addition to Forever & A Day. JID claimed the album was releasing this year, reassuring worried fans they didn't scrap it. However, Top Dawg Entertainment President Punch may have ruined fans hopes for a 2024 release. He took to X to give JID’s manager, Barry Hefner, his “secret” to success.

Replying to a SZA fan account's post celebrating the singer’s SOS reaching 80 weeks at No. 1 on the Top R&B Albums chart, Punch said “Insane.” When Hefner asked, “what’s your secret?” Punch replied with the strategy that left both SZA fans and SZA herself unhappy between the release of her CTRL and SOS. “The secret is… hold albums back.” SZA fans will remember the push and pull that was SOS's rollout. SZA first promised it would release in 2020, but missed that window and then blamed her label. She later retracted those claims, and the album released two years later, in December 2022. It has been one of TDE's best selling albums, and Apple Music ranked it among their 100 Greatest Albums earlier this year.

JID's Manager Jokes That New Album Is Never Releasing

Hefner's post, even as a joke, did not go over well with JID fans. Punch replied with "JID fans are gonna come after you." Hefner had to reiterate that his post was sarcastic, as some replies thought he was going to seriously consider holding back JID's next releases.