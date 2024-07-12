Eminem Cleverly Shades Diddy On "Fuel" With JID

Em's pen game is impeccable.

Eminem has always been someone who is never afraid to air things out on his albums, so it is no surprise he is doing it again on "Fuel". This is one of 19 tracks off the Detroit MC's highly-awaited 12th studio album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce). "Fuel" features the likes of Georgia MC JID, a collaboration that makes a lot of sense on paper. Both have elite pen games, and their flows are almost always engaging. Thankfully, the track really comes together in all phases, and it makes "Fuel" one of the major highlights.

So, what is Eminem getting into on this cut? Well, with him being one of the most intimidating figures in the genre, it is not wise to diss him. For example, the hip-hop community saw what happened to mgk after "Rap Devil". It seems the hate gives Eminem extra juice to unleash on any competitor that tries to step to him, and its why naming this song "Fuel" is such a W. However, what also makes this track fun is that Eminem is playing the role of the instigator. He is coming for Diddy's neck and does so in a clever manner. He starts of the series of bars with, "I'm like a R-A-P-E-R (Yeah) / Got so many S-As (S-As), S-As (Huh) / Wait, he didn't just spell the word, "Rapper" and leave out a P, did he? (Yep)"

It combines wit and humor to the nth degree, talking about Diddy's longlist of sexual assault allegations. Then, Em continues to unleash on him by referencing how Diddy allegedly hired Keefe D to put out hits and two of rap's legends. "R.I.P., rest in peace, Biggie / And Pac, both of y'all should be living (Yep) / But I ain't tryna beef with him (Nope) / 'Cause he might put a hit on me like Keefe D did him". Overall, Em and JID split great verses over a glitchy and dark trap production and it's one we highly recommend.

