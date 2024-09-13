Eminem Goes Scorched Earth On Diddy In New Diss Remix

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
Eminem at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards held at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)
"Fuel" has even more Diddy disses now.

Eminem's new Expanded Mourner's Edition of his 2024 album The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) doesn't just contain two new tracks. It also boasts a slightly altered remix of the previously JID-assisted "Fuel," now featuring Shady Records signees GRIP and WESTSIDE BOOGIE. On it, the Detroit rapper takes more scathing shots against Diddy. "The Notorious B.I.G.’s death was the domino effects of Tupac’s murder," he raps on his new verse. "Like facial tissue, whose card should I clean next? Puff’s? / ‘Til he’s in police handcuffs, guilty, will he step up / Like gee, never turned himself in, who knows all the murders there’s been? / Or me next up, prepare for me to not choose none of my words carefully."

This adds to Eminem's previous Diddy disses on the same song. "I’m like a R-A-P-E-R / Got so many eses (essays), S-As" he rapped on the original version. "Wait, he didn’t just spell the word ‘rapper’ and leave out a P, did he? / R.I.P., rest in peace Biggie / And ‘Pac, both of y’all should be living / But I ain’t tryna beef with him / ‘Cause he might put a hit on me like 'Keefe D, get him.'"

Eminem's "Fuel" Remix With WESTSIDE BOOGIE & GRIP: Listen

As far as the Bad Boy mogul, the last update we got on Diddy's various misconduct allegations was a new sexual abuse lawsuit from Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard. Also, he reportedly lost a $100 million default judgement in a sexual assault case, something that he filed an emergency motion to dismiss over. That's not even bringing up Keefe D's current trial for Tupac Shakur's murder and how his name has been brought up under accusations of murder. All in all, it's not a very pretty situation. It's clear that Eminem is doubling down on his strong stance.

Elsewhere, Big Sean recently reflected on working with Eminem on The Death Of Slim Shady after many other collaborations. "I’m happy to be a part of that album as well. For sure, for sure," Sean told the VMAs red carpet. "It was the first album I bought from Costco with my birthday money. That was way back. To be on The Death of Slim Shady was a full-circle moment."

