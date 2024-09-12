Diddy Is “Shocked And Disappointed” By Dawn Richard’s Abuse Lawsuit, Attorney Claims

Dawn Richard recently accused Diddy of various forms of abuse.

Recently, Diddy was hit with yet another lawsuit, this time from former Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard. In the suit, obtained by TMZ, she accuses the Bad Boy Records founder of sexual and emotional abuse. She additionally accuses Diddy of belittling her and various female "Making The Band" contestants. Richard even alleges that she witnessed Diddy abuse his ex-girlfriend Cassie on multiple occasions. On one occasion, she alleges that he threw Cassie into a wall, choked her, and dragged her up a flight of stairs.

Richard says she and others had a conversation with Cassie, during which they encouraged her to leave Diddy. Allegedly, he later found out about the conversation and quickly threatened to end their careers. She also accuses Diddy of touching her inappropriately, inviting her to his home while only wearing underwear, and more.

Dawn Richard Accuses Diddy Of Abuse

Today, Diddy's attorney Erica Wolff issued a response to the lawsuit, denying the allegations. "Mr. Combs is shocked and disappointed by this lawsuit. In an attempt to rewrite history, Dawn Richard has now manufactured a series of false claims all in the hopes of trying to get a pay day -- conveniently timed to coincide with her album release and press tour," the statement begins per TMZ.

"If Ms. Richard had such a negative experience with Making the Band and Danity Kane, she would not have chosen to continue working directly with Mr. Combs for Dirty Money, nor would she have returned for the Making the Band reboot in 2020 or agreed to be featured on 'The Love Album' last year," it also reads. "It’s unfortunate that Ms. Richard has cast their 20-year friendship aside to try and get money from him, but Mr. Combs is confidently standing on truth and looks forward to proving that in court." What do you think of Dawn Richard suing Diddy? What do you think of Diddy's attorney's response? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.