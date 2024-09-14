Diddy Greets Fans In NYC Amid Legal Issues: Watch

Diddy was recently spotted on an evening stroll.

It goes without saying that Diddy has a lot on his plate at the moment. Aside from being at the center of a federal human trafficking investigation, the Bad Boy Records founder is facing several lawsuits. Multiple people accuse him of sexual abuse, physical assault, and more. Amid all of this, he's kept a fairly low profile, though he was recently spotted by a group of fans in New York City.

In a new clip, the fans are seen surrounding him, rushing to take photos with Diddy, asking questions about his ex Yung Miami, and more. He didn't say much of anything, maintaining a neutral expression and flashing his signature "L" with his hand. It's unclear what he was doing in NYC, but the clip surfaces shortly after he was hit with another lawsuit.

Diddy Remains Silent As He's Swarmed By Fans

Earlier this week, Dawn Richard sued him for alleged sexual and emotional abuse. She accuses him of belittling her, along with several other female Making The Band contestants. Richard also claims to have witnessed Diddy's alleged abuse of Cassie on several occasions. His attorney has since released a statement in response to the allegations, denying any and all wrongdoing on his behalf.

"Mr. Combs is shocked and disappointed by this lawsuit. In an attempt to rewrite history, Dawn Richard has now manufactured a series of false claims all in the hopes of trying to get a pay day -- conveniently timed to coincide with her album release and press tour," the statement reads in part, according to TMZ. "It’s unfortunate that Ms. Richard has cast their 20-year friendship aside to try and get money from him, but Mr. Combs is confidently standing on truth and looks forward to proving that in court." What do you think of Diddy getting swarmed by fans in New York City? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.