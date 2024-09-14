Kalenna Harper Denies Seeing Diddy Engage In “Abusive Or Unlawful” Behavior 

Kalenna Harper recently responded to Dawn Richard's lawsuit against Diddy.

Earlier this week, Diddy was hit with another lawsuit, this time from Diddy-Dirty Money member Dawn Richard. She accuses the Bad Boy Records founder of sexual and emotional abuse, as well as assaulting his ex Cassie in front of her. In the suit, she alleges that she and Kalenna Harper witnessed him abuse Cassie on multiple occasions. Harper, on the other hand, denies this.

In a statement posted on her Instagram story today, Harper addresses the lawsuit. She says that some of Richard's allegations don't reflect her own experiences. "While I fully respect Dawn's right to recount her experiences, I want to emphasize that her account reflects her personal perspective and should not be interpreted as a universal truth applicable to everyone involved," the statement reads.

Kalenna Harper Responds To Dawn Richard's Lawsuit Against Diddy

(L-R) Dawn Richard, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, and Kalenna Harper of Diddy-Dirty Money attend the 2011 BET Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on June 26, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage).

"Many of the allegations and incidents described in this suit are not representative of my experiences," it continues. "And some do not align with my own truth." Harper went on to add that she herself doesn't recall witnessing "any behavior that could be considered abusive or unlawful." Harper's statement arrives only a few months after she defended Diddy in Rolling Stone's piece about his legal saga.