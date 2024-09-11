Diddy Receives Laundry List Of Disturbing Allegations From Danity Kane Singer Dawn Richard

Dawn and Diddy first connected back on an MTV program in 2004.

The lawsuits against Diddy aren't going to slow down anytime soon and Dawn Richard's set of allegations is more proof of that. According to a haunting report from TMZ, they obtained legal documents from the singer and just the number of accounts alone is eye-popping. However, the actual contents of each accusation are even more so. Richard and Diddy's relationship began in 2004 via the latter's program on MTV, "Making The Band". This is when she started to learn that the Bad Boys mogul was capable of some committing some serious to harm to herself and others.

For example, in 2005, Richard says she saw one of the rapper's former girlfriends, Kim Porter, leaving a studio with her face bashed. Then, in 2006, Richard recalls when Diddy first met Cassie and was extremely predatory towards her. Later, in 2009, she claims that she witnessed him toss the singer against wall, pin her to it by choking her, and then drag up her the stairs all while intoxicated on drugs in his L.A. residence. Additionally, Richard remembers when Diddy hurdled hot scrambled eggs at Cassie and scolded her for not making them properly. "I’ve been asking you for my s***; I can’t stand you b****, you never do it right!"

Dawn Richard's Accounts Paint Diddy As A Horror Villain

Recording artist Dawn Richard and Diddy perform on ABC's "Good Morning America" at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on June 4, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/WireImage)

Eventually, the veteran singer and some of her friends warned Cassie and urged her to leave Diddy. This got back to him, and he threatened to take their lives and end their careers. "Y’all b****es don’t get in my relationship. Don’t tell my b**** what she need to be doing... Just make money and shut the f*** up... I end artists... I shelve careers... You could be missing... You b****es want to die today". After that exchange it seems that's when the entrepreneur began to target Richard, too. She recounts a time when she was forced to record for 48 hours straight with no sleep leading to some physical issues.