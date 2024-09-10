Diddy Loses $100 Million Judgment Against Sexual Assault Accuser

Diddy is reportedly going to have to pay out a huge amount.

Diddy will reportedly have to pay out a $100 million default judgment to Michigan inmate Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith, who has accused the Bad Boy mogul of sexual assault during a Detroit party in 1997. Lenawee County Circuit Court Judge Anna Marie Anzalone made the ruling in court on Monday, according to the Detroit Metro Times. The update comes after Cardello-Smith filed a motion for a preliminary injunction to stop Diddy from selling his properties, including the Los Angeles mansion he recently listed for sale. Homeland Security agents had raided the property back in March.

Cardello-Smith claimed in a previous hearing that Diddy once visited him in prison in an attempt to convince him to settle the case. The Detroit Metro Times reports he showed records with Diddy's name on the visitation list. “[Diddy] stated that he would make me an offer to end the case and what happened to me because of other things that he stated he has going on in his life that require his money right now,” he told the judge, as noted by AllHipHop. He added that Diddy said “he wants to sell everything off,” and promised to pay him $2.3 million to drop the case.

Homeland Security Agents Raid Diddy's L.A. Property

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 25: In an aerial view, the home of Sean Combs is seen during a raid by federal law enforcement agents on March 25, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

As for putting his Los Angeles home on the market, Cardello-Smith remarked: “He did it the day after I served him the suit." He further alleged that Diddy admitted he would have a better chance of dealing with the default judgment than battling the case. “I said, ‘So you want to hide your money,” Cardello-Smith recalled, to which Diddy allegedly responded: "‘Yeah. You know how we get down.’”

Diddy is reportedly attempting to sell the mansion for $61 million. It's located on what is known as “Billionaire’s Row," and boats Kylie Jenner, Jimmy Iovine, and more celebrities as neighbors. He is also facing numerous other lawsuits related to sexual misconduct but has firmly denied all of the allegations. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

