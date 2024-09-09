Diddy Returns To Harlem With His Friends Amid Mounting Legal Battle

Sean Combs is back at his birthplace.

Diddy's movement amid his various lawsuits and accusations of misconduct is a very tough code to crack. Of course, he has to be very careful with where he goes and he probably isn't in any rush to interact much with people who might harass or chastise him publicly. But Sean Combs' very minimal public moves and sightings for almost a year now might change soon. After putting his infamously raided Los Angeles mansion up for sale, he returned to his birthplace of Harlem, New York. There, the Bad Boy mogul linked up with some friends, which we're sure was a heartening affair.

Elsewhere, one of Diddy's accuser's lawyers recently responded to his team's motion to dismiss the case. "At this time, the plaintiff seeks leave of the court to amend its complaint to withdraw the negligent infliction of emotional distress claim against corporate defendants and to add additional facts to remedy the issues in the pleading identified by the defendants in their respective motions to dismiss," Tyrone Blackburn stated as a legal representative of April Lampros.

Diddy In Harlem

"[Diddy and Bad Boy Records’] counsels attach themselves to a single sentence of an opinion of an unrelated case to try and classify the plaintiff’s pleading as 'salacious' or meritless with the sole intent of forcing defendants to 'settle,'" Blackburn continued. "For starters, plaintiff never requested a settlement from defendants [Diddy] and [Bad Boy Records]. The plaintiff intends to hold [Diddy] and [Bad Boy] accountable for their actions before a jury of their peers.

"Secondly, although this writer picks his clients, he does not pick their facts," Blackburn concluded. "If [Diddy] had not engaged in salacious criminal behavior, this writer would not have had anything salacious to file. [Diddy's] counsels should spend their time teaching him lessons he clearly missed growing up as a child: 1. No means no, and 2. men should never put their hands (or feet) on women." We'll see what other updates emerge in this legal saga. In the meantime, it looks like Puff Daddy can still enjoy life and connect with the outside world... Even if what's allegedly going on beneath might lead to him losing it all.