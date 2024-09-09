Diddy Lists L.A. Mansion For Staggering Price Following Now-Infamous Homeland Security Raid

Diddy is moving on from the property.

A description of the home caught by Page Six reads: “A grand cobblestone driveway leads to the completely remodeled estate, which features classic European design elements. The property boasts a luxurious paneled entry foyer with a sweeping staircase bathed in natural light, along with a large living room, formal dining room, wine cellar, office, and a gourmet kitchen with a family room and separate catering kitchen.” There are also apparently tons of amenities including a “state-of-the-art theater," two-story guesthouse, and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

The L.A. property is located on what is known as “Billionaire’s Row," and boats several celebrity neighbors including Kylie Jenner, Jimmy Iovine, Alexandra Von Furstenberg, and more in addition to the Playboy Mansion. Diddy originally purchased the property a decade ago for $40 million. Built on 1.3 acres of land, the home encompasses 13,000 square feet of living space.

Another source for the outlet explained the decision to sell: “Combs established his primary residence on Star Island in Miami years ago. Now that his children are grown… the empty nester has decided to sell the property, marking a significant moment in LA real estate.” Notably, Homeland Security also raided the Miami property at the same time as they did his West Coast house.

Diddy has reportedly listed his mansion in Beverly Hills for sale at a price point of $61 million. Page Six reports that the move “comes as no surprise to insiders, despite the recent controversy surrounding the hip-hop mogul," according to a source. Homeland Security infamously raided the home , earlier this year, as part of the federal investigation into the Bad Boy mogul. The raid never led to any charges.

