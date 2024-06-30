Diddy’s Attorneys Didn’t Drop Him At Lady Gaga's Request, Spokesperson Confirms

A spokesperson for Grubman, Shire, Meiselas & Sacks recently shut down rumors.

It's no secret that Diddy's currently dealing with his fair share of legal woes. Aside from being at the center of a federal sex trafficking investigation, he's facing various lawsuits and damning allegations from exes and former associates. Over the weekend, it was revealed that his attorneys no longer want any part of it. Reportedly, the mogul was dropped by New York City law firm Grubman, Shire, Meiselas & Sacks. News Nation previously claimed to have chatted with an insider, who told the outlet that the decision was made per the request of another one of the firm's high-profile clients. "Lady Gaga said she was leaving [the firm] if they didn’t drop Diddy. And she’s too big to lose," the source reportedly said.

Now, however, a spokesperson for the firm has cleared things up with Page Six. According to them, the decision to drop Diddy had nothing to do with Gaga. Instead, they say it was related to the multiple lawsuits he's currently facing, as well as the disturbing allegations he's been hit with over the past few months.

Diddy Was Reportedly Dropped Due To Lawsuits & Allegations

Lady Gaga attends Netflix Maestro LA special screening at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emilio Madrid/Getty Images for Netflix)

“The decision to part ways with Mr. Combs was proactively made by the partners in the firm a number of months ago as they felt it was the right thing to do,” the spokesperson also explained. “The report that the decision was the result of client pressure just isn’t true."

