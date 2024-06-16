Diddy Once Confronted Suge Knight With Guns, Ex-Bodyguard Alleges

"Let's end this sh*t right now," Diddy allegedly told his crew.

It's no secret that Diddy and Suge Knight have had their fair share of issues, and according to Roger Bonds, their feud allegedly nearly became violent in 2010. The mogul's former bodyguard sat down with VladTV for an interview recently, in which he detailed the alleged incident. He claims that it all started with a late-night stop at Mel's Diner when Diddy's crew ran into the former Death Row CEO.

According to Bonds, Diddy frequently asked his assistant David to get him takeout in the middle of the night, which is what happened the night of the alleged run-in. David went to Mel's diner with another security guard, D-Roc, when they spotted Knight. They then informed Diddy that Knight was there, prompting the Bad Boy Records founder to allegedly pack up and head over.

Roger Bonds Recalls Diddy & Suge Knight's Alleged Run-In

"When D-Roc opened up his door, Suge opened up his door, and they were facing each other," Bonds alleged. "Meanwhile, the assistant slipped off to the side and he called Puff, and said 'Yo, D-Roc and them got a problem.'" After hearing this, Diddy allegedly "gathered up the thing that he had to gather up," and left for the Diner. When he arrived, he allegedly said "Let's end this sh*t right now,' but his crew convinced him to just go home instead.

This isn't the only shocking claim fans have heard about Diddy and Suge Knight as of late, however. Last week, a former detective alleged that Diddy once ordered a $1 million hit on both Knight and 2Pac and that Duane "Keefe D" Davis agreed. Allegedly, Diddy told a room full of "crips" that he wanted the duo's “heads.” What do you think of Roger Bonds alleging that Diddy once pulled up on Suge Knight with guns? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.