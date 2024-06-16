Diddy Once Confronted Suge Knight With Guns, Ex-Bodyguard Alleges

BYCaroline Fisher3.4K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2018 Fox Network Upfront
attends the 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City.
"Let's end this sh*t right now," Diddy allegedly told his crew.

It's no secret that Diddy and Suge Knight have had their fair share of issues, and according to Roger Bonds, their feud allegedly nearly became violent in 2010. The mogul's former bodyguard sat down with VladTV for an interview recently, in which he detailed the alleged incident. He claims that it all started with a late-night stop at Mel's Diner when Diddy's crew ran into the former Death Row CEO.

According to Bonds, Diddy frequently asked his assistant David to get him takeout in the middle of the night, which is what happened the night of the alleged run-in. David went to Mel's diner with another security guard, D-Roc, when they spotted Knight. They then informed Diddy that Knight was there, prompting the Bad Boy Records founder to allegedly pack up and head over.

Read More: Diddy & Draya Michele Allegedly Hooked Up While Cassie Was In The House With Them, Hitmaka Claims

Roger Bonds Recalls Diddy & Suge Knight's Alleged Run-In

"When D-Roc opened up his door, Suge opened up his door, and they were facing each other," Bonds alleged. "Meanwhile, the assistant slipped off to the side and he called Puff, and said 'Yo, D-Roc and them got a problem.'" After hearing this, Diddy allegedly "gathered up the thing that he had to gather up," and left for the Diner. When he arrived, he allegedly said "Let's end this sh*t right now,' but his crew convinced him to just go home instead.

This isn't the only shocking claim fans have heard about Diddy and Suge Knight as of late, however. Last week, a former detective alleged that Diddy once ordered a $1 million hit on both Knight and 2Pac and that Duane "Keefe D" Davis agreed. Allegedly, Diddy told a room full of "crips" that he wanted the duo's “heads.” What do you think of Roger Bonds alleging that Diddy once pulled up on Suge Knight with guns? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Diddy Sends His Key To New York City Back To Mayor Eric Adams After Cassie Video Reveal

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Invest Fest 2023MusicDiddy's Ex-Bodyguard Details His Alleged Drug Abuse: "He Was A Junkie"4.6K
Sean "Diddy" Combs Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Howard Homecoming ‚Äì YardfestMusic🤨 Diddy Once Shoved Female Personal Chef Out Of His Home, Ex-Bodyguard Alleges3.8K
3rd Annual BET Honors - ArrivalsMusicDiddy Allegedly Wanted To Shoot Suge Knight4.8K
Preliminary Hearing For Marion 'Suge' Knight In Robbery Charge CaseMusicSuge Knight To Address Alleged Diddy Confrontation4.5K