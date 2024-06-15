Diddy's Ex-Bodyguard Details His Alleged Drug Abuse: "He Was A Junkie"

According to Roger Bonds, Diddy always had his alleged "medicine bag" nearby.

As Diddy continues to face backlash for the damning accusations made against him in the multitude of lawsuits he's facing, only more allegations are surfacing. Past partners, collaborators, and peers have come forward with their own accounts of the mogul's behavior, including his former bodyguard Roger Bonds. Bonds worked closely alongside Diddy for several years, and claims to have witnessed his alleged abuse of Cassie, and much more.

During a recent interview with VladTV, he also detailed the Bad Boy Records founder's alleged past drug abuse. He alleges that Diddy would ask those close to him to obtain prescription medications for him under their names, including Cassie and himself. This seemingly corroborates some of the accusations the songstress made against her ex in her now-settled lawsuit against him.

Roger Bonds Accuses Diddy Of Asking Friends To Obtain Prescription Medications For Him

"Everybody would go to the pharmacy and pick his sh*t up in their name," Bonds alleged. "Even one time... I believe I went and picked up something in my name one time, and I just gave it to Diddy... But he would do that on the regular. So at that point, I thought it was because he was Diddy and didn't just want to go into CVS. But he had doctors write him a prescription for whatever he wanted."