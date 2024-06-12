Diddy Returns To Los Angeles Following Months Of Controversy

He seemed to be in good spirits given his circumstances.

It's hard to think of anybody who has had a worse 2023 than Diddy so far. It began last year for the rap mogul when he was sued by Cassie over allegations that he was physically abusive to her during their relationship. That turned out to be just the beginning of the legal trouble he would face though. Numerous more lawsuits emerged in the following months, none more evocative the Lil Rod's. That suit brought in numerous other figures like Yung Miami and Meek Mill. It made some increasingly wild claims that left even Diddy's haters wondering if Rod was telling the truth.

Then it escalated to much more serious legal trouble in March when the federal government raided two of the rap mogul's properties in Los Angeles and Miami. They later revealed that the raids were a part of an investigation into allegations of sex trafficking. With the investigation presumed to be still ongoing it's not surprising that he's kept a pretty low profile. One place the label-head did pop up is in an apology video. He felt compelled to make one when footage of him allegedly assaulting Cassie captured through a hotel security camera was leaked by CNN. Now after an extended period of time hiding away in Florida, he's reportedly back in Los Angeles. Check out the proof captured by TMZ below.

Diddy Returns To California

Newly shared video from TMZ shows Diddy back in Cali. In the particular clip he's simply minding his business on the sidewalk in West Hollywood. They note that he's talking to somebody, though who they aren't can't specifically be identified. They also note that he waves at fans and seems to have a generally happy demeanor despite his current circumstances.