Diddy Returns To Los Angeles Following Months Of Controversy

BYLavender Alexandria492 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Diddy performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)
He seemed to be in good spirits given his circumstances.

It's hard to think of anybody who has had a worse 2023 than Diddy so far. It began last year for the rap mogul when he was sued by Cassie over allegations that he was physically abusive to her during their relationship. That turned out to be just the beginning of the legal trouble he would face though. Numerous more lawsuits emerged in the following months, none more evocative the Lil Rod's. That suit brought in numerous other figures like Yung Miami and Meek Mill. It made some increasingly wild claims that left even Diddy's haters wondering if Rod was telling the truth.

Then it escalated to much more serious legal trouble in March when the federal government raided two of the rap mogul's properties in Los Angeles and Miami. They later revealed that the raids were a part of an investigation into allegations of sex trafficking. With the investigation presumed to be still ongoing it's not surprising that he's kept a pretty low profile. One place the label-head did pop up is in an apology video. He felt compelled to make one when footage of him allegedly assaulting Cassie captured through a hotel security camera was leaked by CNN. Now after an extended period of time hiding away in Florida, he's reportedly back in Los Angeles. Check out the proof captured by TMZ below.

Read More: 50 Cent Reveals He Attended A Diddy Roast In Hopes Of Seeing The Bad Boy Mogul

Diddy Returns To California

Newly shared video from TMZ shows Diddy back in Cali. In the particular clip he's simply minding his business on the sidewalk in West Hollywood. They note that he's talking to somebody, though who they aren't can't specifically be identified. They also note that he waves at fans and seems to have a generally happy demeanor despite his current circumstances.

What do you think of Diddy returning to California after weeks of further controversy plaguing him? Do you expect him to make any kind of return to public appearances any time soon? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Diddy Ordered $1M Hit On 2Pac & Suge Knight, Ex-Detective Alleges

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
2022 Billboard Music Awards - ShowMusicDiddy's Case Could Be Harmed By Leaked Cassie Video, According To Ex-Prosecutor1.6K
Giggs And Diddy Perform At O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire In A Special One Night Only EventMusicDiddy's Former Makeup Artist Alleges She Heard Him Abusing Cassie First-Hand4.0K
2018 Fox Network UpfrontMusicDiddy Doubles Down On His Call For "Love" With His Latest Message To Fans4.1K
2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - ShowMusicDiddy Allegedly Victimized Male Sex Worker, Feds Claim To Have Surveillance Footage21.0K