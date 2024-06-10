Roger Bonds Accuses Diddy Of Manipulating Cassie To Be In A Relationship

Diddy's former head of security claimed that even Cassie's parents were seduced by his expensive trips and constant gifts.

The Diddy scandal has been increasingly difficult to keep up with thanks to a barrage of new claims, allegations, and accusations from many sources. Moreover, some of the most recent bombshell claims emerged from his former head of security Roger Bonds' new interview with DJ Vlad on VladTV. One of these claims included the supposition that Sean Combs made Cassie redo her plastic surgery weeks after the procedure, along with some other allegations. In addition, Bonds accused him of manipulated her into being in a relationship with him, as he allegedly had a promoter make a fake party flier and convinced her to fly to Miami alone for it.

Furthermore, Roger Bonds also claims that Diddy and Cassie did drugs before they had their first intimate moment, and Bonds confirmed that he was under the Bad Boy mogul's employment at the time. Apparently, Puffy gave her expensive gift after expensive gift, whether it was a Manhattan apartment close to his or a new car. In fact, Bonds alleges that even Cassie's parents eventually fell victim to this alleged manipulation, since he sent them on trips. He also claimed that the New York entrepreneur and music executive callously controlled much of her finances and career opportunities in ways that potentially sabotaged her potential success.

Roger Bonds Claims Diddy & Cassie Relationship Was Built On Manipulation

"You can say I was disgusted with the video," the father of Kim Porter, Diddy's late ex, remarked about the clip of him abusing Cassie in a hotel hallway. "And I wouldn’t treat my enemy like that. It was despicable… I couldn’t believe it, I was in Vietnam, and I wouldn’t do that to my enemy. I didn’t know he could stoop that low, I imagine it surprised a lot of people." It's important to note that he also said that he never saw Puff Daddy be violent "to that extent" with his daughter.

Meanwhile, some Diddy-related theories now moved on to rope in other celebrities and pop culture elements instead of focusing on him. For example, an alleged industry insider suggested that Jay-Z and Beyoncé are laying low in the public eye due to their connections to him. Of course, they escaped mention in the lawsuits against Puff, so this is just speculative. But we're sure that more famous folks will continue to speak out about this scandal in one way or another.