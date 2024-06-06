Diddy Broke Kim Porter’s Nose & Immediately Flew In Plastic Surgeon, Ex-Bodyguard Alleges

Allegedly, Diddy was “controlling” when it came to Kim Porter.

Diddy's has been met with no shortage of damning allegations in recent months. Unfortunately, they don't show any signs of slowing down either. In May, CNN unveiled disturbing footage of him assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie at a hotel in 2016, which only added fuel to the fire. As the footage made its rounds online, social media users began to dig into his other past relationships, questioning whether or not more of his former lovers fell victim to his alleged abuse. Many have theorized that the mother of three of his children Kim Porter may have, though this is unconfirmed.

One of Diddy's ex-bodyguards, Roger Bonds, agrees. During a recent interview with VladTV, he opened up about working for Diddy from 2003 to 2012, revealing some of the more shocking things he witnessed. He recalled one incident in particular dating back to around 2005 when he picked up the then-couple from a yacht excursion. Upon seeing them, however, he realized that Porter's nose had allegedly been broken.

Roger Bonds Speaks On Disturbing Alleged Yacht Incident

"Kim was basically just quiet," Bonds explained. "You could tell she was sad. It wasn't like somebody was supposed to look when they came off a vacation on a yacht... And she had some tape over her nose." DJ Vlad then pulled up a photo of Porter with tape on her nose, asking if it was taken after the incident. Bonds alleged that it was and that shortly after, Diddy flew in a plastic surgeon to treat the injury.

"Puff will fly in whatever you need to cover himself up," he described, recalling other times when Diddy would allegedly recruit doctors to treat her. "He was controlling when it came to Kim."