Diddy Allegedly Broke A Chair Over Shakir Stewart's Head And Left Him Bloody

MTV Crashes Glasgow, Headlined By Diddy-Dirty Money
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: P Diddy and Diddy-Dirty Money perform during 'MTV Crashes Glasgow - headlined by Diddy-Dirty Money' at The Old Fruit Market on September 29, 2010 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for MTV)
It's one of many stories former associates of Diddy told.

Disparaging news about Diddy has come on a seemingly weekly basis throughout 2024. Earlier this month, CNN leaked a video of what appeared to be the rap mogul assaulting Cassie captured on hotel security camera footage. The video is in line with allegations that she made in a lawsuit filed against him last year. That lawsuit served as the first of numerous similar suits filed against him in the months that followed which painted a picture of decades of bad behavior.

Earlier this week Rolling Stone published a damning article revealing stories of Diddy's alleged behavior in even more detail. They spoke to dozens of former employees and collaborators with very few coming to his defense. One particularly evocative story they shared involved the rap mogul taking revenge out on the man dating his ex Kim Porter. That was record executive Shakir Stewart. Stewart reportedly had a chair broken over his head by Diddy, something corroborated by close friends and even Stewart's mother in the story. Check out the full story Rolling Stone shared about the rap mogul below.

Diddy's Newest Allegations Involves Assault With Chairs

Another story told in Rolling Stone's story dealt with The Notorious B.I.G. He's still one of the most commonly associated artists with Diddy's label but if not for his untimely death, that could have changed. The report claims he was in the process of separating from his label at the time of his death. That's led many fans to reconsider how the legendary rapper's legacy was handled following his passing. The rapper's mother also recently claimed she wanted to slap the rap mogul for what he allegedly did to Cassie in a statement made earlier this week.

What do you think of the story of Diddy breaking a chair over the hear of Shakir Stewart over his relationship with Kim Porter? Do you believe the story is true an that Stewart was actually left bloody after the encounter? Let us know in the comment section below.

[Via]

