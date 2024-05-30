The Notorious B.I.G.’s Mother, Voletta Wallace, Wants To “Slap” Diddy For Assaulting Cassie

Voletta Wallace is "ashamed and embarassed" of Diddy's egregious behavior.

Earlier this month, disturbing footage of Diddy and his ex-girlfriend Cassie was obtained by CNN and quickly went viral. In the footage, the Bad Boy Records founder is seen assaulting the songstress at a hotel in 2016, kicking her and attempting to drag her through a hallway. It appears to corroborate some of the allegations Cassie made against him in her now-settled lawsuit. The circulation of the footage has prompted countless social media users and peers to weigh in, with most condemning the mogul for his egregious behavior.

Now, following a six-month investigation of Diddy's allegedly abusive past, Rolling Stone has spoken with The Notorious B.I.G.'s mother Voletta Wallace about the footage. According to her, he owes an apology to both Cassie and his own mother, Janice Combs. She told the outlet that while she had previously taken a liking to Diddy, after seeing the upsetting footage, she's nothing short of "ashamed."

Sean P. diddy Combs and Voletta Wallace

“I’m sick to my stomach,” she told the outlet of the plethora of allegations Diddy's facing, “I’m praying for Cassie. I’m praying for his mother. I don’t want to believe the things that I’ve heard, but I’ve seen [the hotel video]. I pray that he apologizes to her." Wallace continued, admitting that the footage was enough to convince her that she was wrong about Diddy.