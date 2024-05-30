The Notorious B.I.G.’s Mother, Voletta Wallace, Wants To “Slap” Diddy For Assaulting Cassie

Voletta Wallace is "ashamed and embarassed" of Diddy's egregious behavior.

Earlier this month, disturbing footage of Diddy and his ex-girlfriend Cassie was obtained by CNN and quickly went viral. In the footage, the Bad Boy Records founder is seen assaulting the songstress at a hotel in 2016, kicking her and attempting to drag her through a hallway. It appears to corroborate some of the allegations Cassie made against him in her now-settled lawsuit. The circulation of the footage has prompted countless social media users and peers to weigh in, with most condemning the mogul for his egregious behavior.

Now, following a six-month investigation of Diddy's allegedly abusive past, Rolling Stone has spoken with The Notorious B.I.G.'s mother Voletta Wallace about the footage. According to her, he owes an apology to both Cassie and his own mother, Janice Combs. She told the outlet that while she had previously taken a liking to Diddy, after seeing the upsetting footage, she's nothing short of "ashamed."

Voletta Wallace Addresses Diddy Assault Footage

Sean P. diddy Combs and Voletta Wallace

“I’m sick to my stomach,” she told the outlet of the plethora of allegations Diddy's facing, “I’m praying for Cassie. I’m praying for his mother. I don’t want to believe the things that I’ve heard, but I’ve seen [the hotel video]. I pray that he apologizes to her." Wallace continued, admitting that the footage was enough to convince her that she was wrong about Diddy.

“I hope that I see Sean one day and the only thing I want to do is slap the daylights out of him. And you can quote me on that,” she explained. “Because I liked him. I didn’t want to believe all the awful things, but I’m so ashamed and embarrassed.” What do you think of The Notorious B.I.G.'s mother Voletta Wallace claiming that she wants to "slap the daylights out of" Diddy? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

