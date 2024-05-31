50 Cent Agrees With Biggie’s Mother, Wants To “Slap” Diddy Too

2024 Dreamville Music Festival
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 6: 50 Cent performs during 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 6, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)
Biggie mother, Voletta Wallace, recently revealed that she's "ashamed and embarrassed" by Diddy's actions.

Unsurprisingly, the disturbing footage of Diddy assaulting Cassie at a hotel has sparked countless big reactions since it surfaced online earlier this month. Most agree that it'll be tough, if at all possible, for the Bad Boy Records founder to bounce back reputationally. He apologized for his behavior as it went viral on social media, though it did little to quiet the explosive backlash.

During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the mother of another major force in hip-hop shared her take on the debacle, The Notorious B.I.G.'s mother Voletta Wallace. According to her, seeing it has drastically changed her perception of the mogul, who she admits she once liked. Now, however, she believes he owes a major apology to both Cassie and his own mother, Janice Combs.

50 Cent Reacts To Voletta Wallace's Diddy Comments

“I’m sick to my stomach,” she told the outlet, “I’m praying for Cassie. I’m praying for his mother. I don’t want to believe the things that I’ve heard, but I’ve seen [the hotel video]. I pray that he apologizes to her." Wallace continued, revealing that she has plans for Diddy the next time she sees him in person. “I hope that I see Sean one day and the only thing I want to do is slap the daylights out of him. And you can quote me on that,” she said. “Because I liked him. I didn’t want to believe all the awful things, but I’m so ashamed and embarrassed.”

Now, 50 Cent has shared his reaction to Wallace's comments, and expectedly, he feels exactly the same way. "LOL," he captioned a screenshot of an article about her claims today. "I WANT TO SLAP HIM TOO." What do you think of 50 Cent's reaction to The Notorious B.I.G.'s mother, Voletta Wallace, admitting that she wants to "slap" Diddy? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

