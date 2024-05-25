Diddy Is Reportedly Frustrated With Cassie Footage's Release

Diddy had already responded to the video of him assaulting Cassie in a hotel hallway amid his various other accusations, but it seems like he might have harbored some resentment. Moreover, an alleged source close to his camp reportedly spoke to The Post recently to speak on his reaction and perspective concerning that footage. Apparently, Sean Combs is convinced that the sudden release of that clip is part of an agenda against him, and that it doesn't tell the full story of what really went down that day. Of course, take this information with a grain of salt, as this is an unconfirmed claim that isn't reflected in his apology video.

"He’s incensed," the alleged source claimed of Diddy's thoughts on the Cassie video. "Especially about the video. He insists it doesn’t tell the full story about what happened. Not that he’s excusing it, but he says that it’s a selected video. It’s his position that there was an agenda in releasing the video when it was released. But ultimately, he knows that his big concern is the raids on his house; the Cassie video is just a distraction."

Meanwhile, this is what Cassie had to say when this footage spread like wildfire on social media, which she relayed via Instagram. "Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet," she said of the Diddy situation. "The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.

"Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously," Cassie continued concerning Diddy. "My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in. I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone. This healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you. Love Always, Cassie."

