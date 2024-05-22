Raven-Symoné Addresses Diddy's Latest Apology Video: "He's Sorry He Got Caught!"

Yesterday, Raven-Symoné addressed Diddy's most recent Instagram apologies on her program. The musician's most recent social media post, which surfaced after CNN published the exclusive video of him violently abusing his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel in 2016, was discussed by the former together with her spouse Miranda Maday. The 2016 incident came to light through a security footage that CNN made public. Symone didn't seem to be persuaded by Sean "Diddy" Combs' most recent apology.

Following Diddy's apology, several individuals have voiced their opinions, with Raven-Symoné being the most recent one. The most recent edition of the Raven & Miranda podcast was released yesterday, and in it, the duo discussed Combs' body language, whether or not the artist genuinely expressed regret for his acts, and whether or not the apology was sincere. According to Symone, the artist may have apologized because "his money is about to deplete," but that is the only reason. She went on to go into more detail on why she thinks that.

Raven-Symoné Is Not Convinced By Diddy's Apology

Raven-Symoné gave her opinion on Diddy's apology, saying, “There’s always been rumors in the industry about his shenanigans, and it’s always been kind of ‘hush-hush,’ put underneath the rug, and now things and windows are starting to open and people are starting to see in.” She continued, “His apology video… I think he’s distraught because he knows that his money is about to deplete. He’s apologetic… I think he’s sorry that he got caught.” She is not buying the apology. Raven says if he was sincere, the situation would have never happened in the first place.

She also stated, “He [Diddy] can sit up there naked as a jay bird and write “I apologize” all over his thing, and we’re always going to say that is not enough because you shouldn’t have done it in the first place.” The world is closing in on Diddy. Raven-Symoné does not believe what seems like an effort to maintain some level of his reputation. The massive federal probe and the lawsuit that was filed by his ex-Cassie show that he's in serious water. Overall, folks like Raven-Symoné are no longer buying what he is selling anymore.

