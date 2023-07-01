During a recent episode of her podcast, Baby, This is Keke Palmer, Palmer was joined by Raven-Symone and her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday. They discussed their relationship, revealing that Pearman-Maday didn’t even watch her spouse’s hit children’s TV show on Disney growing up. She claimed that she was familiar with the show, but chose to watch other things instead as a kid, including Even Stevens and Lizzie McGuire.

“So you just specifically decided to avoid That’s So Raven,” Palmer asked, “The biggest show that Disney ever had?” The funny clip got social media users talking. Fans of the TV show in the comments section were shocked, as it’s known to be a favorite. “Keke is right I can’t trust ppl that didn’t watch That’s So Raven growing up,” one social media user wrote. Another notes, “One thing about Keke ‘keep a job’ Palmer, she ask them questions lol.”

Raven-Symone’s Wife Watched Even Stevens Instead

Recently, Keke Palmer has been dealing with some public drama surrounding her own relationship with Darius Jackson. After Palmer attended an Usher concert in a sexy outfit, her partner took to social media to weigh in. He claimed to think the outfit was inappropriate. Some users speculated that he was more upset about Usher’s hands-on performance with the mother of his child.

Earlier this week, Palmer also shared her cover of The Cut, alongside a caption about her relationship with the internet. “When I started performing I stopped going to real school,” she revealed, “My mom also used to really scare me about meeting people and forming friends in the industry… Needless to say, I was lonely and looking for normalcy. I was and still am in many ways, your everyday loner even tho I was working on sets and living the ‘dream.’” She went on to call the internet a place where people can “escape the confining world around them.”

