The downfall of Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson’s relationship likely wasn’t on anyone’s 2023 bingo card, especially with how happy the young lovers seemed following the birth of their son, Leodis, at the end of February. They were recently joined by the actresses’ mother to record a podcast episode, at which time Keke and her beau discussed the drama unfolding between Summer Walker and Lil Meech. During filming, the Chicago native likely didn’t think she’d be facing tests of her own within her romantic relationship.

Since giving birth to her son, Palmer has been more confident in her skin than ever before. She and Jackson have been reaping the benefits of her bodacious body, the new father even posting videos of his co-parent twerking on his Instagram Story for the world to see. They were #CoupleGoals for some, however, Leodis’ dad was feeling far less secure in himself when Usher entered the chat. Like so many guests who attend the R&B crooner’s Las Vegas residency, Palmer was serenaded by him, and it was no secret that she was loving every minute. To boot, her outfit of the night was a stunning sheer dress, which left her man even more enraged by the interaction.

Headline

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke)

Darius wasn’t in attendance at the show, though he did catch a viral clip on Twitter that he used to vent his feelings. The personal trainer’s message came across as judgmental of Keke, and as America’s Sweetheart, it wasn’t long before her fans began to lay in on him. Now that they’ve either unfollowed or blocked each other on social media, and traded a few subliminal shots, the discourse has continued to flow into the weekend.

“There’s been a lot of talk about Keke’s baby daddy, and I’ve mostly stayed out of it because y’all been covering the bases, but I’d also like to add… I think he underestimated how famous she is,” one user speculated. “To me the most disappointing thing about all of this is that Darius did the one thing Keke don’t play with: her business being out there,” another person reflected. “All we’ve ever known about this woman is that she’s super talented, gets her BAG & funny as hell,” they added, giving the Disney alum her flowers.

Twitter Reacts

Keep scrolling to read more tweets about Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson’s ongoing feud. Are you surprised by how quickly things fell apart for the seemingly happy couple? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

There's been a lot of talk about Keke's baby daddy, and I've mostly stayed out of it because y'all been covering the bases, but I'd also like to add. . .



I think he underestimated how famous she is. — Genie Lauren (@MoreAndAgain) July 8, 2023

To me the most disappointing thing about all of this is that Darius did the one thing Keke don’t play with: her business being out there.



All we’ve ever known about this woman is that she’s super talented, gets her BAG & funny as hell. https://t.co/FDsHysxghB — DR. LUMAR (@LucyyKT) July 8, 2023

This is how he wanted Keke to dress to that Usher concert pic.twitter.com/qiawiPZvQh — Leo 🦋 (@leo_kardashian) July 7, 2023

Keke Palmer's dude isn't wrong for feeling a way. Would I have gone to Twitter to speak on it? Nah. Do I think that moment with her + Usher meant anything? Nope. Is he wrong for feeling a way? Not at all.



Wrong reaction, valid feelings. I want y'all to understand that. — Khas Dock (@khasdock) July 7, 2023

Keke Palmer never been involved in no mess on the internet until she got a bd. Moral of the story don’t get a bd. — solé (@layxsnv) July 7, 2023

All jokes aside, Keke Palmer is truly America's sweetheart. I have never seen the tabloids in SUPPORT of a woman getting shamed by a man.



It's Keke do you love me all across America. https://t.co/6pyhpZGElO — Anna Gifty is in Europe! (@itsafronomics) July 7, 2023

1st it was CNN, then USAToday & now NBC calling Darius the hating no name loser babydaddy of Keke Palmer..pic.twitter.com/PYrrduNz8t — Rachel. (@_loveRachel_) July 7, 2023

This How He Wanted Keke To Dress 😂 pic.twitter.com/xj8wKjJJlu — solé (@layxsnv) July 7, 2023

KeKe Palmer fucked up her relationship with her child’s father for a dude with documented incurable Herpes.. And, the birds are sliding for her🤣😂😭😭😭 Let it burn 🔥 pic.twitter.com/v79ncpcGzo — HarrietEve9 (@HarrietEve9) July 8, 2023

Keke meant this! Loll pic.twitter.com/mB6H4PKWAM — They Have The Range (@HaveTheRange) July 6, 2023

Keke while all of Twitter is rightfully dragging Darius: pic.twitter.com/IWphHLxxx5 — cozy af. (@stanforyonce) July 7, 2023

