The father of Keke Palmer’s child, Darius Jackson, recently shared some controversial thoughts on his partner’s clothing choices. Yesterday, Palmer shared various clips where she’s seen attending an Usher performance. In one of the clips, she’s seen rocking a black bodysuit under a sheer dress. Fans loved watching Palmer living it up at the concert, but Jackson had other ideas. He made it clear that he wasn’t thrilled with her attire, telling her “you a mom.”

After sharing his thoughts on Palmer’s outfit choice, Jackson received a great deal of backlash on social media. Many users feel as though he was out of line to criticize the 29-year-old for dressing in a way that makes her feel confident. Several others also weighed in, claiming that citing Palmer’s motherhood as a reason for her to avoid looking sexy is misguided. “The moment men start seeing woman as mother figures they forget that they have any duality outside of that and thing they can’t be multifaceted,” one Twitter user writes. They also say, “Keke Palmer better drop his hating a*s.” Amid the backlash, Jackson has taken to social media again to respond.

Darius Jackson Defends Outfit Criticism

It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom. https://t.co/qaQH6zWpkA — Darius Daulton (@dvulton) July 5, 2023

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” Jackson wrote today (July 5) on social media. He then went on to say, “This is my family & my representation.” “I have standards & morals to what I believe,” he adds, “I rest my case.” Jackson coming to the defense of his actions did little to silence users who feel as though his comments were wrong. Palmer has yet to weigh in.

Earlier this week, Palmer also expressed being distrustful of the U.S. government, claiming that she’s “had enough.” She later mentioned the overturning of Roe v. Wade and Affirmative Action, saying that the way things are being run “isn’t working.”

