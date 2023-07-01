Keke Palmer may be 29, and a MOTHER (as she so often loves to remind people), but that doesn’t stop her from participating in TikTok challenges. In fact, her latest video finds the Disney alum dancing along with her infant son while Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj’s “Barbie World” plays. Rapping along with some of the Trinidadian’s latest bars, Palmer picks up her quickly growing little boy and carries him while expertly continuing to perform for the camera.

Not only are the Chicago native’s multitasking and lip-syncing skills on point but she’s also left us impressed with her outfit of choice. Palmer showed off her snatched body in a Canadian tuxedo made of dark wash denim. “My son told me to stay on y’all neck,” she wrote in her caption, crediting Leo with her unwavering confidence. “See you at Broccoli Fest 💋,” Keke added, generating excitement for her next performance.

Read More: Keke Palmer On The Queen Of Rap: “I Talked To Nicki [Minaj]… I Didn’t Record It Though”

Keke Palmer Hops on TikTok’s “Barbie World” Trend

Somewhere in between becoming a mother and continuing to carry out all of her other duties as a celebrity, the multi-talent found time to put together a visual project called Big Boss. Palmer has always had a talent for singing, though the industry failed to allow her to blossom outside her acting career throughout her younger years. On her latest work it’s more evident than ever that the Jump In! actress has found her voice – and she definitely isn’t afraid to use it at this stage in her career.

Parenthood comes with its share of ups and downs, but definitely one of Keke Palmer’s favourite parts so far has been her transformed body. The former child star has frequently thanked her little one for the natural BBL – as has his father, who’s been regularly showing Keke off on his profile. See some of the latest content at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Darius Jackson Films Keke Palmer’s Twerking Booty For Instagram, Thanks Their Son For “Transforming” Her Body

[Via]