nicki minaj
- MusicNatalie Nunn Shouts Out Nicki Minaj's "Pink Friday 2" Tour At Night ClubFolks may recall when the Trinidadian MC shouted the "Baddies" star out on her "Pink Tape" cut with Lil Uzi Vert, "Endless Fashion."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJess Hilarious Thinks Nicki Minaj Invited Katt Williams On Tour For Low Ticket SalesThe "Breakfast Club" co-host shared these thoughts on her Instagram page, questioning whether Williams and Minaj knew each other.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicWorst Nicki Minaj's Beefs Of Her CareerNicki’s had a couple of prominent beef with other notable names.By Demi Phillips
- Pop CultureKenneth Petty's Sex Offender Status Put On Blast In Fake "Pink Friday 2" Tour Message From Live NationThe Barbz think Minaj and her man should take legal action against whoever made the false disclaimer.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj & Rihanna's Friendship Is Too "Fly": Bad Gal Gets B-Day Greetings From RapperBy Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearNicki Minaj's Strawberry Blonde Hair Is Sensational, Femcee Poses For Instagram: PhotosIn the caption of her post, Minaj asked the Barbz if they're ready for a preview of her Gag City stage before her Oakland show on March 1st.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNicki Minaj's Younger Sister Teases Music & Draws Mixed ReactionsNicki reportedly does not support her sister's career, but Ming is looking to thrive without the help. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj's "Pink Friday 2" Tour May Add Katt Williams To Its LineupBy Hayley Hynes
- MusicBaby Tate Responds To Fans Claiming Similarities To Nicki Minaj's Rap StyleBaby Tate says she already paid homage to Nicki Minaj when she first entered the scene.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicNicki Minaj Concerns Barbz With Latest "Boob"-Centric Livestream On IGThe Trinidadian MC is just having some fun on IG Live, but considering her previous activity, fans are starting to worry a little more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicElon Musk Has Cheeky Answer For Kanye West's Rocket Ship TweetFor some reason, the tech tycoon also tagged Nicki Minaj, but as he was quick to remind us, starships are meant to fly.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSaweetie Shares Her Thoughts On Nicki Minaj And Megan Thee Stallion Rap BeefShe chose to focus more on how rap beefs between women are handled differently. By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureRick Ross & Logan Paul Discuss Megan Thee Stallion's Feud With Nicki Minaj: WatchRozay admits that he's gone as far as the Queen of Rap went in her feud with Thee Stallion in his past.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Tour Rehearsal Footage Shows "FTCU" Choreography: WatchThe Barbz aren't ready for what Gag City is bringing them.By Hayley Hynes