JD Vance Takes Nicki Minaj Over Cardi B

It seems like Nicki Minaj showing love to the POTUS has caught the attention of Vice President JD Vance. In fact, the Ohio native is even going out of his way to vocalize that he's essentially a member of The Barbz now. In a tweet last night (Dec. 10), Vance stated that Nicki is better than her mortal enemy, Cardi B.

"Nicki>Cardi," the politician tweeted simply. According to Forbes, this mirrors a response to the femcee's now-deleted tweet about Vance. "Vance > Rants," she said along with an image of horror movie icon, Chucky.

Fans of Nicki are absolutely loving this co-sign, with some in utter shock that this is real. "The year is 2025 and a would-be VP is debating Nicki vs Cardi with a Chucky meme… this timeline is wild," one user types. "So you identify as a barb? Is it official?" another half-jokingly asks.

But like we said earlier, it's not all that surprising to see this unfold, even if you want to question just how much Nicki Minaj music Vance knows.

The Pink Friday 2 visionary has ramped up her support for the Trump administration. It's been going on since October and her words and actions have been controversial, to say the least.

Does Nicki Minaj Support Donald Trump?

Some are having a hard time stomaching it because of her past comments during Donald Trump's first stint in The White House.

He's turned a new leaf for her especially since November due to his similar views on Christians being murdered by "radical Islamists" in Nigeria.

Nicki responded back, "Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude. We live in a country where we can freely worship God. No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion. We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other. Numerous countries all around the world are being affected by this horror & it’s dangerous to pretend we don’t notice. Thank you to The President & his team for taking this seriously. God bless every persecuted Christian. Let’s remember to lift them up in prayer."