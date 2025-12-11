JD Vance Takes Nicki Minaj Over Cardi B

nicki minaj
February 15, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist Nicki Minaj during the second half of the 2015 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan via Imagn Images Vice President JD Vance waves at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center on Feb. 20, 2025. © Jack Gruber, Jack Gruber / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Nicki Minaj has been more and more vocal about her support of the Donald Trump administration over the last month or so.

It seems like Nicki Minaj showing love to the POTUS has caught the attention of Vice President JD Vance. In fact, the Ohio native is even going out of his way to vocalize that he's essentially a member of The Barbz now. In a tweet last night (Dec. 10), Vance stated that Nicki is better than her mortal enemy, Cardi B.

"Nicki>Cardi," the politician tweeted simply. According to Forbes, this mirrors a response to the femcee's now-deleted tweet about Vance. "Vance > Rants," she said along with an image of horror movie icon, Chucky.

Fans of Nicki are absolutely loving this co-sign, with some in utter shock that this is real. "The year is 2025 and a would-be VP is debating Nicki vs Cardi with a Chucky meme… this timeline is wild," one user types. "So you identify as a barb? Is it official?" another half-jokingly asks.

But like we said earlier, it's not all that surprising to see this unfold, even if you want to question just how much Nicki Minaj music Vance knows.

The Pink Friday 2 visionary has ramped up her support for the Trump administration. It's been going on since October and her words and actions have been controversial, to say the least.

Does Nicki Minaj Support Donald Trump?

Some are having a hard time stomaching it because of her past comments during Donald Trump's first stint in The White House.

He's turned a new leaf for her especially since November due to his similar views on Christians being murdered by "radical Islamists" in Nigeria.

Nicki responded back, "Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude. We live in a country where we can freely worship God. No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion. We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other. Numerous countries all around the world are being affected by this horror & it’s dangerous to pretend we don’t notice. Thank you to The President & his team for taking this seriously. God bless every persecuted Christian. Let’s remember to lift them up in prayer."

Vance's tweet also speaks to Cardi B's opposite view of Trump. For example, during one of Kamala Harris' rallies in Milwaukee, she slammed the vision she felt he was pushing. "[He's] selling us bigotry, misogyny, division, chaos and confusion."

