Nicki Minaj Faces Backlash For Sharing Donald Trump's Supposed Achievements

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Nicki Minaj performs onstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
It's far from the first time Nicki Minaj has spoken out in support of President Donald Trump in recent weeks.

Nicki Minaj is facing backlash from fans on social media for sharing a TikTok post from The White House that lists Donald Trump's supposed accomplishments as President of the United States. The post features a graphic that describes Trump as a president "who prioritizes Americans," while adding, "No men in women's sports. Border is closed. Our cities are safer than ever. Criminal illegal are being deported. Gas prices are low. World peace."

"She can’t be serious…" one Nicki Minaj fanpage wrote on X (formerly Twitter) while sharing a screenshot of the move. In the replies, fans had mixed reactions to Nicki's support of Trump. "I think she's just ragebaitng because ain't no way she's serious," one user theorized. Another advised: "Ignore her and she will stop. She's just doing it to piss us off. Ignore her and wait for the album. It's that simple."

Does Nicki Minaj Support Donald Trump?

It's far from the first time Nicki Minaj has voiced her support for Donald Trump. Earlier this month, she reacted to The White House posting a video of Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, soundtracked to her viral "Beez In The Trap x What’s Up?" remix.

"The President & First Lady of the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Barbz, idk which one of you uploaded this to the white house TikTok but just know unlimited backstage GAG CITY FOR LIFE. Idk what timeline we’re on right now, I’m just goin w|the flow," she later wrote in response.

Before that, she thanked Trump for putting out a statement claiming that "thousands of Christians are being killed" in Nigeria. "Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude," she wrote at the time, further adding: "We live in a country where we can freely worship God. No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion. We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other. Numerous countries all around the world are being affected by this horror & it’s dangerous to pretend we don’t notice. Thank you to The President & his team for taking this seriously. God bless every persecuted Christian. Let’s remember to lift them up in prayer."

