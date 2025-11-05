Nicki Minaj has reacted to The White House posting a video of Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, soundtracked to her viral "Beez In The Trap x What’s Up?" remix. She expressed her excitement over the clip in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.

"The President & First Lady of the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Barbz, idk which one of you uploaded this to the white house TikTok but just know unlimited backstage GAG CITY FOR LIFE. Idk what timeline we’re on right now, I’m just goin w|the flow," she wrote in response.

Following the post, fans in the replies have been having mixed reactions to Minaj. Many have been criticizng her for alligning with the President of the United States. "Oh boy I wish Kamala had just kept Nicki’s oops off her campaign… it has turned Nicki into a monster," one fan wrote. Others have been defending her, such as another user who wrote: "To have your music showcased by the white house is just incredible. You deserve it @NICKIMINAJ, Haters gonna hate but let them get big bad barbzzzzz."

Does Nicki Minaj Support Donald Trump?

Nicki Minaj has voiced her support for Donald Trump on several occasions in recent weeks. On November 1st, she praised him for putting out a statement claiming that "thousands of Christians are being killed" in Nigeria. "Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude," she wrote at the time.

She further said: "We live in a country where we can freely worship God. No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion. We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other. Numerous countries all around the world are being affected by this horror & it’s dangerous to pretend we don’t notice. Thank you to The President & his team for taking this seriously. God bless every persecuted Christian. Let’s remember to lift them up in prayer."