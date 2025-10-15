Nicki Minaj Divides Fans By Praising Donald Trump

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Nicki Minaj attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Nicki Minaj has been making tons of headlines for her controversial antics on social media in recent weeks.

Nicki Minaj shared a post in praise of Donald Trump on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, leading to conflicted responses from her fanbase. Minaj voiced her support for the President while trolling his opponent in the 2024 Presidential Election, Kamala Harris.

"Flattering photos are allowed to be posted of me again. Thanks, POTUS," Minaj began. "Epiphany had politicians thinking she would lead them to a victory. Had live nation thinking she knew her sh*t. lol. How much money did VP Harris have stacked up for her campaign, again? Yikes."

The replies are loaded with mixed reactions from fans. "Imagine being Trinidadian (an immigrant), not even being able to vote (not a citizen) and siding with the man who would deport you back to Port of Spain… settle down," one user wrote. Another replied: "Being a trump supporter knowing 80% of your fanbase are gay femboys is definitely a choice." One more remarked: "I’ve always known that Garbs, OvHoes and Maga are literally the same fanbases. Thanks for confirming."

Nicki Minaj Album Update

Minaj also made headlines for her antics on social media, Wednesday, by announcing that she's canceling her next studio album. She began by ranting about Jay-Z and Roc Nation, writing: “They came BEGGING the QUEEN for a tour & album & I said NOPE!!!!! LMFAO. Wanted to patch it up. They needed help from the QUEEN & the BARBZ. I called the Barbz on the secret BARB phone & it was a resounding NOOOOOOOO. just like the casinooooooooooooooooooo... [JAY-Z] let me find out you gon let Desiree take the fall alone. I don’t blame you. That ugly ass hoe. Btch gon snitch any way. You might as well beat her to it. Conspiracy. False imprisonment. Civil rights violations ???? RUN!!!!!!!!”

From there, she followed up in another post: “Ok I’m not going to put out the album anymore. No more music. Hope you’re happy now [JAY-Z]. Bye, Barbz. Love you for life." She had yet to officially announce her next album, but had hinted about dropping it in March of next year.

Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
