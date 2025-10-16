The Barbz don't have to sweat it anymore because Nicki Minaj is NOT retiring. That was the belief for at least 24 hours after the femcee claimed she was doing so. It allegedly had to do with nonother than JAY-Z, who she is still going after on social media.

"Ok I’m not going to put out the album anymore. No more music. Hope you’re happy now [JAY-Z]. Bye, Barbz. Love you for life," she tweeted at the end of her rant yesterday morning. But that is not the case after hosting a X Spaces in the wee hours this morning.

Based on this quote, it sounds like she doing her best to put her fans on an emotional rollercoaster. "I am the conductor of this train. Okay? When I want it to slow down, I slow it down. When I need it to speed up to give everyone a heart attack, I speed it up. But right before everyone thinks they’re about to go 'Poof!,' I press the brakes. Why? Well, I don’t explain myself to c****, but I’ll explain myself to you. Why is because I can."

After clarifying that she's still releasing what will be her sixth studio album, Nicki went on about how proud she is of it so far.

Nicki Minaj JAY-Z Beef

"Just know that I’m very happy with you guys and with the next chapter. Nothing is going to stop that. We are in the best musical place I’ve ever been in, ever in my life. And just complete musical clarity."

Moreover, she added that she just got done with a "beautiful new song," so we will see if that track becomes the lead single at some point.

Additionally, she says it's a "top two" project in her discography and described that it's going to be a reintroduction of sorts. "I don’t want to say rebirth, but like almost like an introduction to myself when I started. But not talking about the sound, which is normally what people talk about, but the person."

Lastly, Minaj expressed that she's looking into doing a global tour for it. A Johannesburg fan asked about her coming to South Africa, which sparked that conversation.

For now, it sounds like we are on our way to receiving this album potentially by March 2026.

As we said earlier, this is a dramatic switch up from how Nicki was 24 hours ago. Then, she was going off on JAY-Z and Roc Nation, as well as Desiree Perez.

"They came BEGGING the QUEEN for a tour & album & I said NOPE!!!!! LMFAO. Wanted to patch it up. They needed help from the QUEEN & the BARBZ. I called the Barbz on the secret BARB phone & it was a resounding NOOOOOOOO. just like the casinooooooooooooooooooo."