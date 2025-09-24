Nicki Minaj Reveals The Release Date For Her Next Album

Nicki Minaj is sending the Barbz into an absolute frenzy right now because she's coming out with a new album. That's at least what it seems based on her tweet from the wee hours of this morning. "3.27.26 [disk emoji]." Unfortunately, that's about all we can share as the Trinidadian icon kept it brief.

But everyone is ecstatic right now with one happy fan writing, "It’s happening Nicki Minaj is releasing new album on my birth month. This will be my birthday gift from Nicki Minaj." However, some are raining on their parade a bit, speculating that she's deciding to compete with a bitter rival.

"Nicki Minaj ended her twitter hiatus to announce a new album six months early after predictions showed Cardi B is set to outsell her last album." The latter is expected to do so after receiving an update yesterday.

AM I THE DRAMA?, after being initially predicted to move around 125-150K units, is now trending towards somewhere over 200,000. The Queen of New York's last record, 2023's Pink Friday 2, did 228,000, debuting at number one.

That's still the best week for a female rap album of the 2020s decade.

But whether or not she's actually looking to prove who's still more successful or not is completely unfounded.

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Beef

But what that harsh comment accurately points out though is that Nicki's been away from Twitter (X) for about a month. You may remember in early August that she was going on some incensed rants about Roc Nation, JAY-Z, Desiree Perez, SZA, TDE Punch, and even former NFL wideout, Dez Bryant.

It will be interesting to see if those past incidents, including her now complicated relationship with Ice Spice, will be fodder for this new LP.

Her "Barbie World" collaborator recently went on Keke Palmer's podcast and one topic that was brought up was their friendship. It seems that friction between them started when Nicki was trying to sign Ice Spice, who's already with two labels.