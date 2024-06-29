Ice Spice Speaks On The Leaked Texts Of Her Allegedly Dragging Nicki Minaj

Ice Spice seems to be exhausted with this messy situation.

Ice Spice has not had the easiest road since starting her rap journey just a couple of years ago. It seems that at nearly every turn, people are critiquing something about her. Whether it be music, fashion, or any other career decision, there seems to be a lot of animosity constantly. For example, her original album cover for Y2K! was clowned mercilessly online. Fans were making tons of jokes about the title being on a trash can. Another thing Ice Spice has been ridiculed over are some alleged leaked texts from an "ex best friend" in which she tore down Nicki Minaj.

The leaker of the messages is Baby Storme and it seems she was doing everything in her power to ruin Spice's image. According to HipHopDX, this was not the only time Storme was trying to expose the "Munch" rapper. Overall, she was attempting to highlight that she is fake, fatphobic, a cheater, and a liar. As for the Nicki texts allegedly from Spice, there were a few key messages that set a lot of the Barbz off, especially. Two of them were, "shes kinda like my mom. ungrateful and delusional". That comparison followed previous texts that explained how the drill artist presented the Barbie soundtrack ideas to her because "that's her brand".

Ice Spice Is Moving Past The Nicki Minaj Texts

Overall, the whole situation was extremely messy and now Ice Spice is looking to just forget about it. In a recent interview with BET surrounding the upcoming award show, the interviewers vaguely asked her about how she handles certain drawbacks of being famous like the leaked messages. Spice answered by saying, "Sometimes I'm tempted to engage with certain things. But I also realized you're just going to give it legs to grow and run with and sometimes I think you can overexplain yourself a little bit. So, I just like to focus on what I can control and what really matters."

