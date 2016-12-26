texting
- Pop CultureNLE Choppa Suggests Ice Spice Changed Her Number After Texting HimThe "Cottonwood 2" artist dropped by "The Breakfast Club" earlier this week to chat about a few things ahead of his album's arrival.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBlueface Says Lil Baby Has Been The One Texting Him This Whole TimeIt's been a pretty confusing week for the California rapper, but it seems that Baby never DM'd his girlfriend in the first place.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Antics50 Cent Details Eminem's "Random" Texting Behavior50 Cent says Eminem is a random texter, detailing one time when he hit him to speak about his lyrics in Pop Smoke's "The Woo."By Alex Zidel
- MusicBillie Eilish Defends Drake Against Backlash For Texting Her"The internet is such a stupid-ass mess right now..." By Noah C
- Pop CultureDrake Trolled With Savage Memes After Billie Eilish Turns 18Drake is at the butt of all jokes after Billie Eilish's birthday.By Alex Zidel
- RandomWoman Gets A Response From Dead Father's Phone After Four YearsWild. By Chantilly Post
- ViralViral "Number Neighbors" Texting Craze Takes Twitter By StormHave you tried texting your "number neighbor" yet?By Aida C.
- SocietyYoung People Developing Horns On Their Heads Because Of Their PhonesSomehow, this is a real thing.By Alex Zidel
- SportsChris Broussard Calls Kevin Durant A Liar, Dares FS1 To Fire HimBroussard has more smoke for Kevin Durant today.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJoyner Lucas Rips Peter Rosenberg Again For Texting During Their InterviewJoyner Lucas says he felt "disrespected" when Rosenberg went to his phone over ten times in the interview.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentTristan Thompson Spent V-Day "Hitting Up Girls" Without Khloe KardashianTristan and Khloe are reportedly "done for good."By Alex Zidel
- MusicKehlani Shares Mac Miller Text Messages In Celebration Of His Birthday"Wish you could meet her."By Zaynab
- MusicDrake Praises Kodak Black For "Amazing" Album & Asks For Tips About "Purity"The newly-freed man created one of Drake's favorite albums.By Zaynab
- MusicTinashe Reportedly Lied About Ben Simmons Texting Her While With Kendall JennerTinashe's track "No Drama" is clearly not about her way of life. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentTinashe Runs Into Ex Ben Simmons & New Boo Kendall JennerTinashe wants "no drama."By Chantilly Post
- MusicTee Grizzley Shares Dating Advice Comparing Girls To PizzaThe smoothness is real.By Zaynab
- Original ContentTory Lanez Reveals Why Nicki Minaj Wasn't On "Shooters" Despite Recording VerseTory Lanez sheds light on the Nicki-mentioning lyrics found within "Happiness x Tell Me," off his new album "Memories Don't Lie."By Rose Lilah
- EntertainmentFuture Has A New Emoji Pack Called "FutureMoji"Express yourself with Future!By Matt F
- NewsCap 1 "Side Piece" VideoCap 1 lets go the video for "Side Piece."By hnhh
- Life"The Emoji Movie" Actually Exists And It Has A Teaser Trailer"The Emoji Movie" is here, and there's nothing we can do about it.By hnhh