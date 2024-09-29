King Von's Sister, Kayla B, Explains Using Chief Keef’s Phone To Text Sexyy Red

Kayla B has attempted to provide some context to the move.

King Von's sister, Kayla B, had explained why she texted Sexyy Red from Chief Keef's phone, downplaying the situation in a video on social media. "I ain't never been a pick-me. F*ck is you talking about?" Kayla began when asked about the situation by a fan. From there, she explained that she merely searched her own name in his phone to make sure he wasn't dissing her behind her back. It was at that point, she claims, that she saw tons of texts with her name so she replied, "Kayla B here."

When DJ Akademiks shared the remarks on Instagram, fans had mixed responses. One user wrote back: "You definitely a pick me sexy don’t even be talking bout keef like you do and he still got her posted on his insta at that." Another remarked: "She capping you see the filter told on her."

Chief Keef Performs During Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival

BRIDGEVIEW, ILLINOIS - JUNE 16: Chief Keef performs during the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival at SeatGeek Stadium on June 16, 2024, in Bridgeview, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

Kayla and Sexyy Red have been feuding over Chief Keef on social media for months at this point. Sexyy previously spoke about her relationship with the rapper during an episode of Thoughts In A Culli, last month. “It’s genuine, that’s my peoples. That’s my dog,” she said at the time. “I don’t got too many homeboys that I can sit on the phone with. And I’m not even saying that’s my homeboy ‘cause I don’t know what we got going on. We like each other. But we can sit on the phone, we can be around each other and act like we been knew each other all these years. Yeah, [we like each other!] That’s my n***a.”

Kayla B Clears The Air