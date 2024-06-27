Sexyy Red Reveals Chief Keef And Kayla B Drama Was Simply A Genius Promotional Tactic

BYGabriel Bras Nevares883 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Iowa v Penn State
STATE COLLEGE, PA - SEPTEMBER 23: Sexyy Red looks on outside the stadium before the game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Iowa Hawkeyes at Beaver Stadium on September 23, 2023 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Whenever you can turn some spicy Internet drama into your next rollout, you know that you've made it as a big celebrity.

Sexyy Red is clearly handling her massive success quite well, inviting controversy and speculation to further her own rollout goals and image. Moreover, you might have heard that she and Kayla B (King Von's sister) got into some salacious social media spats over Chief Keef, being that both of them claimed to be romantically involved with him. However, it looks like all that (at least, on Sexyy's behalf) was just for show, as she recently previewed a Maury-parodying music video for her remix collab with Sosa, "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Mama)." It's a reimagining of her original hit, "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)."

Furthermore, it seems like all the Internet attacks and jokes about polyamory were just that: jokes and antics to get us invested. It's a pretty smart scheme, albeit one that risked actually driving a wedge in between Sexyy Red, Chief Keef, and Kayla B. But we're sure that the music video will at least be a pretty comical and entertaining visual treatment, so all's well that ends well. We just hope that King Von's sister got the memo and that they're all a part of this together. If they're not, that's when things could really get messy.

Read More: Sexyy Red Trashes Vodka Brand Days After Unveiling Partnership

Sexyy Red Teases New Music Video

Regardless, Sexyy Red is also going on tour soon, so she's understandably got a lot to promote and move with. However, this provided a pretty stark contrast compared to how other celebrities in the rap game choose to handle their extracurricular antics and headlines. While other artists seem more comfortable with keeping that drama at arm's length of their art and career, the St. Louis native knows the strength of using both in tandem. It hasn't always been a successful experiment, but it's been much better than many predicted.

Meanwhile, the "N.P.O." MC has a lot more to look forward to this year. Maybe she's actually pregnant again as she teased with this music video snippet, but at this point, who knows? Nevertheless, Sexyy Red definitely has a great marketing team behind her, or this was just the stars aligning and blessing her with an extra boost. As long as she can capitalize on that, then she'll handle future antics as swimmingly as this one.

Read More: Sexyy Red Fires Back At Her Natural Hair Haters: “What Tracks?”

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - ArrivalsMusicSexyy Red Puts Chief Keef’s Chain In Her Panties Amid Romance Rumors4.2K
BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 - Red CarpetMusic🎥 Sexyy Red Films New Music Video With Chief Keef: Watch2.0K
2024 Governors BallMusicSexyy Red Jokingly Claims She's Done With Chief Keef After He Flirts With King Von's Sister4.1K
SexyyRedChiefKeefRemixTeaserMusicChief Keef & Sexyy Red's "F My Baby Dad" Remix Teaser Sounds Seriously Lit2.2K