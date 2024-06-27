Sexyy Red Reveals Chief Keef And Kayla B Drama Was Simply A Genius Promotional Tactic

Whenever you can turn some spicy Internet drama into your next rollout, you know that you've made it as a big celebrity.

Sexyy Red is clearly handling her massive success quite well, inviting controversy and speculation to further her own rollout goals and image. Moreover, you might have heard that she and Kayla B (King Von's sister) got into some salacious social media spats over Chief Keef, being that both of them claimed to be romantically involved with him. However, it looks like all that (at least, on Sexyy's behalf) was just for show, as she recently previewed a Maury-parodying music video for her remix collab with Sosa, "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Mama)." It's a reimagining of her original hit, "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)."

Furthermore, it seems like all the Internet attacks and jokes about polyamory were just that: jokes and antics to get us invested. It's a pretty smart scheme, albeit one that risked actually driving a wedge in between Sexyy Red, Chief Keef, and Kayla B. But we're sure that the music video will at least be a pretty comical and entertaining visual treatment, so all's well that ends well. We just hope that King Von's sister got the memo and that they're all a part of this together. If they're not, that's when things could really get messy.

Sexyy Red Teases New Music Video

Regardless, Sexyy Red is also going on tour soon, so she's understandably got a lot to promote and move with. However, this provided a pretty stark contrast compared to how other celebrities in the rap game choose to handle their extracurricular antics and headlines. While other artists seem more comfortable with keeping that drama at arm's length of their art and career, the St. Louis native knows the strength of using both in tandem. It hasn't always been a successful experiment, but it's been much better than many predicted.