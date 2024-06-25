42 Dugg & Sexyy Red Have One With "N.P.O."

Dugg and Red prove to be a lethal combo.

42 Dugg is inching closer and closer to dropping his first solo album in three years with 4EVA US NEVA THEM. The Detroit, Michigan native and CMG signee has one single from the project out right now called "Win Wit Us", which dropped back in the middle of May. Overall, this track is a great indicator that the blue-collar MC is going to give this tape his all, as he sounds hungrier than ever. However, we would argue that 42 Dugg sounds just as amped on "N.P.O.", the second offering from 4UNT.

It makes sense why the veteran is bringing a lot of energy right now. 42 Dugg was recently released from prison in October of 2023 after receiving a one-year sentence for gun possession as a felon. So, he is probably feeling the need to prove to listeners that he did not go anywhere. If that is the case, then 42 Dugg is going to have a successful album on his hands, especially with tracks like "N.P.O." on it. This song is raunchy and unhinged, thanks to a guest appearance from nonother than Sexyy Red. From the ratchet bars to the banging and anthemic instrumental, this new pairing is 1/1 in our books.

Listen To "N.P.O." By 42 Dugg & Sexyy Red

