42 Dugg & Sexyy Red Have One With "N.P.O."

BYZachary Horvath157 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
42 dugg n.p.o.42 dugg n.p.o.
Dugg and Red prove to be a lethal combo.

42 Dugg is inching closer and closer to dropping his first solo album in three years with 4EVA US NEVA THEM. The Detroit, Michigan native and CMG signee has one single from the project out right now called "Win Wit Us", which dropped back in the middle of May. Overall, this track is a great indicator that the blue-collar MC is going to give this tape his all, as he sounds hungrier than ever. However, we would argue that 42 Dugg sounds just as amped on "N.P.O.", the second offering from 4UNT.

It makes sense why the veteran is bringing a lot of energy right now. 42 Dugg was recently released from prison in October of 2023 after receiving a one-year sentence for gun possession as a felon. So, he is probably feeling the need to prove to listeners that he did not go anywhere. If that is the case, then 42 Dugg is going to have a successful album on his hands, especially with tracks like "N.P.O." on it. This song is raunchy and unhinged, thanks to a guest appearance from nonother than Sexyy Red. From the ratchet bars to the banging and anthemic instrumental, this new pairing is 1/1 in our books.

Read More: Young Dolph's Alleged Murder Organizer Arrested In Separate Case

Listen To "N.P.O." By 42 Dugg & Sexyy Red

Quotable Lyrics:

A** fat, nails done, and my weave super long (You know)
I love a trap n****, packs come in and we gon' get 'em gone
Big Chanel bag, my cars be super fast (Vyoom)
Sexyy got that wheel, I'm swervin', doin' the dash (Skrrt, skrrt)
Don't let this cute shit fool you, I still get on your a**
Me and 4-2 Dugg just left the mall and blew a bag (Sexyy)

Read More: Chris Brown & His BM Diamond Seemingly Exchange "I Love You's" In The Club

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
recommended content
42-dugg-win-wit-usSongs42 Dugg Drops Off High-Octane Single "Win Wit Us"4.7K
42 dugg wock n redSongs42 Dugg Drops Off Grim Single "Wock N Red"3.2K
42 Dugg One Time New SongSongs42 Dugg Does It "One Time" For The Real Ones On New Single7.6K
Yo Gotti Album Release PartySongs42 Dugg Reveals Brutal Prison Conditions In New Update12.4K