42 Dugg Unleashes Eagerly Anticipated Debut Studio Album “4eva Us Neva Them”

42 Dugg 4eva Us Neva Them Cover Art42 Dugg 4eva Us Neva Them Cover Art
42 Dugg recruited Sexyy Red, Jeezy, EST Gee, and more for his new project.

42 Dugg has come a long way since diving into the Detroit rap scene in 2019, and now, he's finally unleashed his eagerly anticipated debut album. He returned home last year after spending nearly two years behind bars and wasted no time getting back to work. Today, he delivered 4eva Us Never Them, a 21-track project jam-packed with high-profile features. Sexyy Red, Jeezy, EST Gee, Lil Baby, and more make appearances.

He starts the album off strong, delving into his legal woes, his comeback, and more on the intro before moving onto high-octane cuts like "Win Wit Us” and “4x4.” The rapper slows it down on “Fresh From The Feds,” reflecting on his return from prison. He proceeds to take things up a notch on “Case Closed” alongside Rylo Rodriguez. Collabs with Sexyy Red, Jeezy, Lil Baby, and more give the project some sonic diversity, proving that he can blend his style seamlessly with nearly anyone.

Overall, 42 Dugg strikes a solid balance of deep, introspective tracks and light-hearted bangers on the LP, showing off his versatility and making for an impressive solo debut. 4eva Us Never Them follows his last full-length project with EST Gee, 2022's Last One Left, as well as various singles. What do you think of 42 Dugg's new album, 4eva Us Never Them? What songs will you be adding to your summer playlist? Which feature is your favorite? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

42 Dugg Recruits Sexyy Red, Jeezy, EST Gee & More For New Album


4eva Us Never Them Tracklist:

1. Inro (4UNT)
2. Win Wit Us
3. 4x4 (Ft. Meek Mill)
4. Fresh From The Feds
5. Case Closed (Ft. Rylo Rodriguez)
6. Wrong Right
7. N.P.O. (Ft. Sexyy Red)
8. If I Can't
9. Megan (Ft. Blac Youngsta)
10. Org
11. Catch 1
12. My Mama
13. Since When (Ft. EST Gee)
14. Get In Your Bag
15. BMF (Ft. Jeezy)
16. Go Again Pt 2
17. No Love (Ft. Lil Baby)
18. 4eva Us Freestyle
19. Need You
20. Still Bout You
21. Real Ones (Outro)

