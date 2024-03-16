42 Dugg Drops Off Grim Single "Wock N Red"

If there is a rapper that embodies the city of Detroit, it is 42 Dugg. Sure, there are plenty of others, but his pit bull-like mentality in his music really drives that point home. The gravelly-voiced MC has been enjoying these last several months as a free man. He was serving a one-year sentence for failing to surrender himself in what was supposed to be a six-month bout after a 2020 federal gun investigation. One of the ways 42 Dugg has been relishing this time has been through dropping singles like "Wock N Red."

This is now the 29-year-old's third solo single and fourth total release following his time behind bars. That outlier is a feature appearance on a deluxe Sexyy Red track "Perfect Match," which also saw G Herbo on it. Probably the biggest success for Dugg so far has been "SpinDatBac." Part of the reason for that was because there a was a video that was making the rounds on social media.

Listen To "Wock N Red" By 42 Dugg

He was seen in the studio with J. Cole playing the track for him and he was digging it. It has become a fan-favorite since its release in November, receiving 5.5 million views on YouTube. To keep the momentum going for Dugg, he is back with "Wock N Red." London on da Track has a production credit on this one, as he brings a murderous tone to match Dugg's violent lyrics. Be sure to check out the music video above.

Quotable Lyrics:

Touch one these chains, I'm in the crowd with it

Foul n****, I hop out with this b**** and get the yeah-yeah-yeah

Cuz ran off, they find him dead, dead, dead

Me, Apple, Ric and Martez known for huntin' s***

Nah, what's that drug? You turn one into two, we call it dog

Heard that young n****s still like to hoop, I like to ball

