42 Dugg Officially Freed From From Prison After Serving One-Year Sentence

Detroit MC 42 Dugg is now officially free from prison as of Monday, October 16. He was serving a one-year bout for failure to surrender himself. In addition, Dugg failed to serve a six-month sentence following a 2020 federal gun investigation. But, now he is free according to multiple reports. Throughout him doing his time behind bars, Dugg was still able to push out some single fairly regularly. Just a couple of months ago the rapper released "One Time." His eagerness is already growing strong as it was reported that he wanted to immediately head to the studio.

It is a common thing for rappers to want to hit the booth to express their feelings of finally being released. Fans in theshaderoom's Instagram post recognized this trend. One says, "“Took him straight to the studio” 😂😂😂 this every person in prison 1st move when they get out." YG also was hyped to see that he was free commenting, "Ayeeeeeee." What you will also notice below is that they got footage of Dugg being sent home.

Video Footage Of 42 Dugg Being Released

Sources told theshaderoom that 42's boss Yo Gotti, as well as his family and friends, came to pick him up. Gotti and Dugg took a picture in front of the massive welcome party of cars, including a Rolls-Royce. Both can be seen raising their middle fingers at the camera. What is also nice about Dugg being out now, is that he might be able to perform for the CMG Gangsta Art Tour that begins on November 22, according to TMZ. The first show takes place in Fort Worth, Texas.

What are your initial thoughts on 42 Dugg being released from prison? Do you think a new single is on the horizon after he requested to go right to the studio? Do you believe he will be able to perform for CMG's shows coming up? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around 42 Dugg, as well as everything else going on around the music world.

