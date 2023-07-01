Since May 5 of last year, 42 Dugg has been imprisoned on charges of failing to surrender for a six-month jail sentence due to illegal gun possession. As far as recent updates, the Detroit rapper received a one-year sentence and often provides updates and new music releases from behind bars. This time around, he released a new single called “One Time,” dedicated to the people that never snitched in their court cases. Overall, it’s quite timely lyrical matter, and one that he delivers with a lot of passion and energy on this cut. More than anything, he continues to prove himself as a skilled and expressive MC with a lot to say and a very unique vocal tone to do so.

To start with the instrumental, it builds around dramatic strings and hard-hitting drums, filled with the usual claps, bells, and whistles of Detroit production. Given the fact that 42 Dogg’s delivery is ear-catching enough, his beats usually leave a lot of room for him to dominate. That’s certainly the case on “One Time” as well, where a few melodic elements come in and out of the song with ease. As far as the track’s pace, it’s a shorter track centered with a big verse, and the drums keep up a fast energy. Overall, it’s one of the more engaging cuts to come from the 28-year-old in quite some time, which is exciting for his musical future.

Read More: Yo Gotti Puts Up Millions For 42 Dugg’s Freedom

42 Dugg’s “One Time” Music Video

Lyrically, the Last Ones Left artist delivers plenty of sharp and menacing lines directed at his enemies. In addition, he amps up his vocal delivery at a lot of points, giving the track a nice sense of dynamism. Despite his harsh prison conditions, it seems like he’s still got a grip of keeping his career in check by dropping the best material possible. If you haven’t heard “One Time” yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and check out notable lines below. Also, stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and updates on 42 Dugg.

Quotable Lyrics

Them poles used to kill sixes, they killin’ fives now

Quit tellin’ n***as I been trippin’, I’m on my Ps and Qs

Dre keep fallin’ asleep on me, I think he need some juice

Say I don’t need no auto tune, just bring me all the blues

Read More: Why Is 42 Dugg In Jail? What We Know About The Case