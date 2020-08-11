detroit rap
- MixtapesIcewear Vezzo Raps About The Street In Gritty Album "Live From The 6"Ice's new album features DaBaby, YB Fatt, Babyface Ray, and Chuckie CEO. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicDeJ Loaf's Biggest HitsThe Detroit rapper and singer is known for her distinctly high voice and unique approach to melodic rapping.By Wyatt Westlake
- Songs42 Dugg Does It "One Time" For The Real Ones On New SingleThe imprisoned MC comes through with a lot of energy on his latest song.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Crime3 Michigan Rappers Have Been Missing For 10 Days After Performance Is CanceledDetroit police are investing the disappearance of Armani Kelly, 28, Dante Wicker, 31, and Montoya Givens, 31.By Aron A.
- SongsBabyTron Announces New Album With Single, "Mr. Hanky""Bin Reaper 3: New Testament" will feature 26 brand new tracks from the Detroit sensation.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsBaby Money Drops New Song & Video, "American Gangsta"The up-and-coming Detroit rapper returned with his new single and video earlier this week.By Isaac Fontes
- Pop CultureBabyface Ray Arrested After Car Breaks DownThe Detroit rapper was arrested for outstanding charges after an officer noticed his broken-down car.By Isaac Fontes
- MixtapesBoldy James & Cuns Unleash Collaborative Album, "Be That As It May"This marks Boldy's fourth collaborative album of the year, and pairs his storytelling with a more lush instrumental pallet.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsBoldy James & Cuns Mark Their "Foot Prints"The Detroit MC has teamed up with Italian producer Cuns for an upcoming collaborative album, "Be That As It May."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsBabyface Ray Recruits Blxst And Nija For "Spend It"The new track comes with a music video that accentuates the track's romantic and chilled-out vibe.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsProphet The Artist Drops Three New Bangers With "3 Major" EPAssisted by an Icewear Vezzo feature on the track "On My S**t," Prophet drops one of his most robust releases yet.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsKash Doll Links Up With Juicy J For "Like A Pro"Kash Doll comes with nothing but energy on the throwback-inspired Like A Pro."By Joe Abrams
- MusicIcewear Vezzo & Helluva Explain How Detroit Rap Changed On "BagFuel"Icewear Vezzo and Helluva speak about the resurgence in Detroit rap on the latest episode of "BagFuel".By Alex Zidel
- MusicPayroll Giovanni & Cardo Link Up Once Again For "Eyez Closed"The ongoing Cardo/Payroll union returns, this time on a collaborative track titled "Eyez Closed" that gives both rappers a chance to flex their skills side by side.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicRoyce Da 5'9" Refuses Future XXL Interviews, Trashes 2020 Freshman ListRoyce Da 5'9" calls out XXL over the 2020 Freshman Class reveal, refusing to do any more interviews with the publication after they left out Detroit from this year's list.By Alex Zidel
- Music Videos42 Dugg Enlists Yo Gotti For A Cameo In His Video for "Big 4's"Detroit's own 42 Dugg puts his legal drama on the back burner to release a new music video for his "Young & Turnt 2" deluxe edition track "Big 4's," featuring a cameo from Yo Gotti.By Keenan Higgins