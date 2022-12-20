Babyface Ray has been incredibly successful throughout the past couple of years, steadily working to bring his music to the eyes of the mainstream.

Unfortunately, he’s now facing some legal trouble following an unfortunate incident.

BabyFace Ray performs during Lil Weezyana 2022 at Champions Square. (Photo by Josh Brasted/WireImage)

According to TMZ, it all began when a police officer noticed a broken-down BMW car blocking a road. Upon investigating and taking Ray’s information, he says he discovered a number of outstanding warrants. The “Paperwork Party” rapper was subsequently arrested.

The charges include improper possession of a weapon, driving with a suspended license and missing a child custody court appearance. They are all just misdemeanours.

The report from TMZ further indicates that the car is brand new. Ray had allegedly just driven it off of the lot.

The Detroit native is undeniably one of the hottest rappers of 2022, coming off yet another successful year. He dropped two full-length projects, as well as a number of singles this year alone.

Beginning with the release of FACE in January, the 31-year-old has continued to flood the streets with his music.

Arriving two months later, the LP’s deluxe includes eight additional songs and boasts features from DJ ESCO, Lil Yachty, LUCKI, Veeze and Baroline.

Earlier this month, he dropped his second album of the year, MOB. Featuring singles like “Spend It” and “Nice Guy,” the 18-song project further showcases his versatility and Detroit grit.

Ray was named one of XXL‘s freshmen of the year in June, alongside the likes of Nardo Wick, Saucy Santana and fellow Motown spitter, BabyTron.

In his freestyle for the campaign, he showcases his steady flow and flexes his success. “I had to tell her ass to slow down, quit runnin’ after me / You know yo mans will get smoked down, he like a pack to me / How it feel that you the G.O.A.T. now? That’s what they askin’ me,” he raps during the acappella freestyle.

