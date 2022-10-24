Detroit’s Babyface Ray has quietly had a grip on 2022. Over the past few months, he’s dropped a significant amount of singles as fans await his follow-up to FACE.

After trading bars with UK’s Digga D on “Goofies,” he’s back in his bag with the release of “Nice Guy.” The soft, string-laden production, handled by Lnk, Pooh Beatz, Mario Peterson, and Sharif, serves as an excellent soundscape for Babyface Ray to divulge his street tales. Ray’s delivery feels like he’s providing a cautionary tale to his audience while reflecting on the ruthless nature of the streets.

Babyface Ray recently teamed up with Larry June for Red Bull Soundclash Detroit and are expected to hash it out for round 2 in San Francisco on November 3rd.

Check out Babyface Ray’s new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Money stacked to the ceiling, n***a, grab a ruler

Boy, is you a dealer or a user?

Watch them gold diggers cause them bitches be abusing

Thinking I should take ya care of her and she don’t do shit

Touch one of my loved ones, I’mma lose it