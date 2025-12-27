Lizzo Proposes Interesting Theory About Nicki Minaj's Donald Trump Support

Lizzo was one of various celebrities to support Democratic United States presidential nominee Kamala Harris last year. As such, her distaste for Harris' victorious opponent, U.S. president Donald Trump, should come as no surprise. But when it comes to other famous figures like Nicki Minaj supporting the current administration, the singer has some interesting thoughts.
As caught by Pop Base on Twitter, she responded to a TikTok comment asking for her thoughts on Nicki Minaj's support of Donald Trump and her lean into conservative politics. It's a very complex issue with a lot of grey area, and the Detroit native spoke to the financial stakes these endorsements represent.
"I'm getting texts about Nicki, and I'm like, 'What are you talking about?' I didn't even know," she expressed. "Then I researched and saw what was going on. I'ma say it like this. Celebrities' opinions of other celebrities [do] not matter. I'm telling you, it doesn't matter. So my opinion of her does not matter. But what I will tell you is you're about to see an influx of people who see that it is more profitable and more beneficial to join that side. You're going to see it, it already started, and it's going to continue. This is Trump's first year as president [in his second term]. We got three more years of people who are going to surprise you. It's going to hurt your feelings and it's going to disappoint you. You have to know that there's money behind everything. There are privileges behind every move people in these positions make, and I'm not surprised."
Lizzo's Nicki Minaj Take
Of course, given Lizzo's outspoken political views, many folks have interpreted this message as a two-way street that could've applied to her as well. But perhaps she intended this message as a critique of folks who didn't speak out before the election, or people that had different views beforehand.
After all, many have made similar comments about Nicki Minaj, whether it's bringing up her old anti-Trump statements or how the folks she's aligning herself with previously criticized her. In any case, politics and fame is a dangerous game.