Lizzo Proposes Interesting Theory About Nicki Minaj's Donald Trump Support

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 313 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lizzo Theory Nicki Minaj Donald Trump Support Hip Hop News
Jun 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Singer and rapper Lizzo attends Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) celebrity softball game prior to the game agains the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Lizzo's comments on Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump apply not just to this example, but to the general intersection of celebrity and politics.

Lizzo was one of various celebrities to support Democratic United States presidential nominee Kamala Harris last year. As such, her distaste for Harris' victorious opponent, U.S. president Donald Trump, should come as no surprise. But when it comes to other famous figures like Nicki Minaj supporting the current administration, the singer has some interesting thoughts.

As caught by Pop Base on Twitter, she responded to a TikTok comment asking for her thoughts on Nicki Minaj's support of Donald Trump and her lean into conservative politics. It's a very complex issue with a lot of grey area, and the Detroit native spoke to the financial stakes these endorsements represent.

"I'm getting texts about Nicki, and I'm like, 'What are you talking about?' I didn't even know," she expressed. "Then I researched and saw what was going on. I'ma say it like this. Celebrities' opinions of other celebrities [do] not matter. I'm telling you, it doesn't matter. So my opinion of her does not matter. But what I will tell you is you're about to see an influx of people who see that it is more profitable and more beneficial to join that side. You're going to see it, it already started, and it's going to continue. This is Trump's first year as president [in his second term]. We got three more years of people who are going to surprise you. It's going to hurt your feelings and it's going to disappoint you. You have to know that there's money behind everything. There are privileges behind every move people in these positions make, and I'm not surprised."

Read More: Lizzo Demands "Real Change" After The White House's Controversial Social Media Posts

Lizzo's Nicki Minaj Take

Of course, given Lizzo's outspoken political views, many folks have interpreted this message as a two-way street that could've applied to her as well. But perhaps she intended this message as a critique of folks who didn't speak out before the election, or people that had different views beforehand.

After all, many have made similar comments about Nicki Minaj, whether it's bringing up her old anti-Trump statements or how the folks she's aligning herself with previously criticized her. In any case, politics and fame is a dangerous game.

Read More: Lizzo Breaks Silence After Her Ex-Dancers Drop Their Fat-Shaming Case

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Nicki Minaj Politics The MAGAfication Of Nicki Minaj 256
Nicki Minaj Jay Z United Nations Speech MAGA Flex Hip Hop News Music Nicki Minaj Quotes Jay-Z While Calling United Nations Speech A "MAGA Flex" 3.5K
Nicki Minaj Rant Trans Kids Gavin Newsom Hip Hop News Politics Nicki Minaj Goes On Unprompted Rant About Trans Kids & Gavin Newsom 1.6K
nicki minaj Music Nicki Minaj's "Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded" LP Turns 11 549
Comments 0