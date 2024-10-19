Lizzo Says "It's About Damn Time" For A "Mrs. Commander-In-Chief" During Kamala Harris Rally

Lizzo voiced her support for Kamala Harris during the Democratic candidate's rally in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday. In doing so, she labeled her "Mrs. Commander-In-Chief" while telling the attendees that voting early is “a power move.” She also referenced her hit song, "About Damn Time."
“This is the swing state of all swing states, so every last vote here counts," she said at the event. “If you ask me if America is ready for its first woman president, I only have one thing to say: “It’s about damn time!” She also used her speech to speak about how much she loves her hometown of Detroit. "Put some respect on Detroit’s name," she said at one point.
Lizzo Attends Rally In Support Of Kamala Harris
It's not the first time Lizzo has spoken out in support of the current Vice President. Firing back at critics of Harris' tenure in the position during a recent post on Instagram, Lizzo said: "Please, for $5,000. Do not use Google. Tell me what any vice president has ever done during their term that was notable that you noticed."
Lizzo Meets With Kamala Harris
As for Harris' comments at the rally in Detroit, she spoke about the greatness of the city while also deriding her opponent, Donald Trump. “Somebody just needs to watch his rallies, if you’re not really sure how to vote," she remarked. Galvanizing her supporters to get out and vote, next month, she added: "What I think we all know is on Election Day, we don't want to have any regrets about what we could have done … at the end of that day, we're going to look at each other and we're going to say, yes, the power was with the people, and we made a difference." Be on the lookout for further updates on Lizzo and Kamala Harris as well as the 2024 President Election on HotNewHipHop.
[Via]