Lizzo Says "It's About Damn Time" For A "Mrs. Commander-In-Chief" During Kamala Harris Rally

Lizzo says voting early is a "power move."

Lizzo voiced her support for Kamala Harris during the Democratic candidate's rally in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday. In doing so, she labeled her "Mrs. Commander-In-Chief" while telling the attendees that voting early is “a power move.” She also referenced her hit song, "About Damn Time."

“This is the swing state of all swing states, so every last vote here counts," she said at the event. “If you ask me if America is ready for its first woman president, I only have one thing to say: “It’s about damn time!” She also used her speech to speak about how much she loves her hometown of Detroit. "Put some respect on Detroit’s name," she said at one point.

Lizzo Attends Rally In Support Of Kamala Harris

US singer Lizzo attends a get out the vote campaign rally with Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris at Western International High School in Detroit, Michigan, October 19, 2024. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

It's not the first time Lizzo has spoken out in support of the current Vice President. Firing back at critics of Harris' tenure in the position during a recent post on Instagram, Lizzo said: "Please, for $5,000. Do not use Google. Tell me what any vice president has ever done during their term that was notable that you noticed."

Lizzo Meets With Kamala Harris