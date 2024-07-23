Lizzo Defends Kamala Harris' Tenure As Vice President From Critics

The singer is tired of the hate.

Lizzo is fully onboard with Presidential candidate Kamala Harris. One thing she isn't onboard with, though, is the criticism that's been leveled at Harris. Many of the Democratic nominee's critics have pointed to her inactivity as Vice President as a sign that she will be an unworthy President. Lizzo, on the other hand, has critiques for these critics. The singer hopped on Instagram on July 22 to defend Harris, and make a few broader points about Vice Presidents.

Lizzo asserted that Vice Presidents are rarely known for their achievements. "For everyone saying that Kamala Harris didn’t do anything when she was VP," she stated. "Please, for $5,000. Do not use Google. Tell me what any vice president has ever done during their term that was notable that you noticed. She went on to posit that VP's are meant to take a backseat to the President. She then pointed to Joe Biden, and his tenure as Vice President under Barack Obama. "It’s funny because when Joe Biden was VP, the only things I really remember him doing was making cool videos with Barack," she added.

Lizzo Feels Harris Is Suffering From A Double Standard

Lizzo then highlighted what she felt was a double standard with regards to Harris. "When [Biden] ran for president, I didn’t hear that same, 'He didn’t do anything when he was VP' from people," she noted. "So I wonder why y’all are saying it now." She then dared Harris' critics to be blunt about what they don't like, rather than hide behind reasons she feels are weak. "Can we all just be for real," she said. "Let’s all be for real and say our quiet parts out loud. Because the discourse is tired." This is not the first time Lizzo has voiced her support for Kamala Harris.

In 2020, Lizzo hosted a conversation with Harris for National Black Voter Day. The singer brought up the topic of backlash, and asked how Harris contends with the criticisms that are leveled at her. The nominee claimed that she intends to change things from the inside. "I made the decision to go up the rough side of the mountain," she stated. "To go inside the system.. I also understand the brilliance of being outside of the system." At the end of the conversation, Lizzo urged everyone in attendance to make their voice heard. "The moral of the story is vote, vote, vote, vote, vote," she concluded.