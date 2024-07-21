Joe Biden Backs Kamala Harris After Dropping Out Of Presidential Race

Earlier today, Joe Biden took to X to announce that he's dropping out of the presidential race. He shared a lengthy statement with the American people, going over some of his past achievements and thanking them for their support. Biden also announced that he'll be addressing the Nation later this week to provide them with more details about his decision.

Of course, the first question on the minds of the American people was who would replace Biden on the Democratic ticket to go up against Trump. Shortly after his announcement, Biden showed his support for Vice President Kamala Harris. "My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President," he said. "And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year."

Joe Biden Offers His "Full Support And Endorsement" To Kamala Harris

The news comes shortly after The New York Times reported that the Biden-Harris campaign was quietly conducting a survey to gauge how Harris would perform against Trump. Andrew Bates, a White House spokesperson, denied this. "Unequivocally, this is not true," he told PEOPLE at the time. "President Biden’s team is strongly behind him." The announcement also arrives after NBC News spoke with three individuals "directly involved" involved in the campaign. Reportedly, they revealed that Biden's debate performance made them question his ability to come out victorious in the upcoming election.